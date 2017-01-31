“Teaching-In” Trump’s America

Members from the community, students and faculty all joined together to discuss topics important to them and to learn as much as possible about today’s America this past Saturday.

The listeners gathered together on a cold Saturday morning to educate themselves on the politics of today.

The first Teach-In at CNU was headlined as a community discussion and the event played host to several community members that all wanted to learn.

All of the sessions provided represented the entire political spectrum, conversation being the primary goal.

The reasoning behind the Teach-In had to do with a lot of misinformation in a post-factual aid as was described in the opening session.

Highlights from the sessions were discussions are interfaith relations, climate change, women’s/Gender, LGBTQ issues, fake news and future of the political parties in the Trump Era.

Each of the sessions were hosted by two professors and three to four students as moderators. The sessions were set up classroom-style with the speakers up front and the audience looking on.

The professors were given a chance to make opening statements and then the audience was invited to ask questions.

Creating an open dialogue was the purpose of this event and the community responded to this call.

“Dialogues are not a space for disproving the beliefs of others,” said Dr. Timani during the Immigration and Interfaith Relations in the Trump Era discussion.

He wanted to focus on the violence between Muslims and Christians around the world, saying that there was a sense of urgency to build the relationships we have and to push for that around the world.

It was made clear that this was not a “left” oriented event by Rosenberg. She wanted to encourage people from all backgrounds to come and learn.

“Teaching is what we do best,” she said in an earlier interview.