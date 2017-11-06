The Candidates and Their Stances

The highly anticipated Virginia Governor’s race will decide whether Richmond is home to Gillespie (R) or Northam (D).

With the highly publicized and nationally captivating Virginia governor’s race between Ralph Northam (D) and Ed Gillespie (R) drawing to a close on Nov. 7, it’s important for voters to know where the candidates stand on the major issues facing the state, including the economy, education and health care.

Northam’s approach to the economy centers around creating a “school-to-work” pipeline that attempts to increase opportunities for young people who are newly graduated from high school and college.

This includes a greater commitment to college alternatives such as apprenticeships and job training, especially in the latter two years of a student’s high school career.

Science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) are also listed on Northam’s website as an essential building block for Virginia’s growth, especially given northern Virginia’s presence in the technology corridor. The term STEAM differs from the typical acronym, STEM, which excludes art.

Overall, Northam’s approach to expanding the state economy is based primarily around modifying the education system to better prepare future workers for industries that are hiring.

The Northam campaign website also mentioned the need for a lower tuition cost, although it lacked details on how Northam would achieve this goal if elected.

A centerpiece of Gillespie’s campaign is his promise to cut taxes by 10 percent across the board, which he says will result in a 1,300 dollar increase in take-home income for Virginians.

Moreover, this claim is connected to Gillespie’s efforts on the economy, which he claims will produce about 50,000 new private-sector jobs as a result of the aforementioned tax cut.

On job creation, Gillespie’s main focus revolves around decreasing barriers to entry for small businesses, as well as making it easier for existing businesses to expand their services and production. This, he says, will be the primary source of job growth under his governorship.

On healthcare, both candidates advocate for increased access to healthcare, but disagree on how to do so.

This disagreement largely reflects the usual party-line disputes: Northam is in favor of spending more state funds on health care, especially for veterans, while Gillespie is more focused on making Virginia a business-friendly state for healthcare providers.

Their other disagreements on healthcare center around the legality of abortion, with Northam favoring some access and Gillespie advocating for a full ban except in cases of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is at risk.

The largest difference between the candidates is undoubtedly the tone of their respective campaigns.

Since the governor’s mansion in Virginia has housed only Democrats since 2002, Northam’s website and campaign are generally free of any outright criticism of the state’s current or past government.

Gillespie, as a Republican, is critical of the state’s current direction, and his campaign has a sense of urgency regarding the direction the Commonwealth.