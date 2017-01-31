The new Navigator app

Over the course of the past year, CNU’s Internet platforms have undergone a major change in layout and function.

The school’s website features a clean aesthetic and new arrangement of features.

Another large change happened to The Navigator app, which developed an all-new layout along with an assortment of new features as well. Adam Fendley, student and creator of The Navigator, felt that it was the time to follow suit with the website and update the app.

“I [thought] it was high time that we had a new app that has a more modern design and more full feature set,” commented Fendley about his decision.

According to Fendley, the largest change to the app is the design. “This is a completely new app—it doesn’t share any of the old code and is built with a newer system that allows more cool stuff. I was working on this new version from scratch for a year and a half before it was released this month.

So in that regard everything is changed at least somewhat.” Now, users can search through TV channels and see athletic highlights, just to name a few upgrades.

There are also a lot of new and exciting additions to the app. Now there is a section for the Freeman Center, a feature that shows on-campus recycling locations, campus printers, the Campus Activities Board schedule and the WCNU radio show lineups are shown to name a few.

Also, the app will involve contributions from CNU staff. “…This means that in the future, when there’s a break and you want to know when the Freeman is open, you won’t be stuck asking on Facebook what the hours are or checking your email to see if they sent it out.”

According to Fendley, Freeman Center directors can log on and update the hours themselves on the app.

He also said that the app helps bypass the long process to contact IT to get something changed and towards a place where if something needs updating, it can be easily done online and show up in minutes on everyone’s app.

“For the people in charge this means way less hassle and for students it means a much more reliable and active source of information,” said Fendley.

This update isn’t the final edition of the app; there is still more coming to the Navigator in the future.

Fendley hopes to add more on to the app, such as the ability to log in using student IDs and be able to access individual information. For any feedback or suggestions involving The Navigator app, contact: cnumobileapps@cnu.edu.