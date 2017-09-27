The Wason Center Works to Connect the Public to Politics

Through extensive research, surveys and polling, the center helps to localize the politics we see throughout social media.

The Wason Center for Public Policy’s mission encompasses much more than the average on-campus organization. In 2007, Dr. Kidd, President Trible and Judy Wason, the center’s namesake, created the center to enrich the student experience and connect the public to public policy and their political leaders.

Their civic mission is to act as a “public service” to Virginia through “providing citizens a voice at the table for public policy,” according to Director Quentin Kidd.

Students are at the heart of the center’s purpose. Each year, the center hires around 100 students to engage in public policy.

Honoring CNU’s Service and Civic Engagement Pillars, the center connects students to countless opportunities in Virginia’s political atmosphere.

Jillian Corvin, the center’s student manager, and Thomas Arentz, one of six student supervisors, love their jobs and the center.

Through various events, Corvin met many prominent political figures, making connections for the future.

Arentz credits his internship in Congress last summer to working for the center. Several student researchers stressed the importance of learning communication skills and taking part in collecting useful, meaningful data, no matter what area they intended to study.

The Wason Center is funded through donations, fundraising, events and the Wason family’s generous endowment.

A majority of the funding, around $70,000 this year, will go towards student wages, confirms Director Kidd and Assistant Director Bitecofer. The rest of the funds will go towards lab equipment such as software, telephone bills, obtaining phone numbers, etc.

Now, for the real political issue everyone cares about: The 2016 Presidential Election. Much of the public believes the polls were off last year, with the perception that many polls predicted a landslide Clinton victory.

In reality, the polls were very accurate according to Assistant Director Bitecofer. The polls predicted a popular vote with Clinton winning by 2 or 3 points, which she did.

The polls did not predict the electoral college vote, the deciding factor in the race. The Wason Center’s polls for Virginia were spot on.

When asked why the widespread misconception, Dr. Bitecofer stressed the importance of acknowledging the margin of error in public polls and not to equate polling with forecasting model fed polls to produce a prediction.

To learn more about the election, read Dr. Bitecofer’s book “The Unprecedented 2016 Presidential Election,” which will be released in October.

Currently, the center is conducting surveys on the Virginia state elections. The survey’s results will be released on Sept. 25.

If you are interested in finding an on-campus job, applying for the Wason Center is a great option.

They are currently looking to hire around 30 more students for paid positions. The center continuously gets coverage from major media outlets, including the New York Times, CNN and BBC.

If you’re interested in public policy or want to learn communication skills, check it out.

“We’re excited to be training bright and curious minds and giving them an opportunity to engage in public policy; Hopefully fostering a lifetime appreciation for civic engagement,” –Dr. Bitecofer.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Quentin Kidd