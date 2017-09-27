This Day in History: William the Conqueror

Senior Miller Bowe gives us a glimpse at history as he describes the invasion of England by William the Conquerer.

Today in History: Sept. 27, 1066.

951 years ago today, William the Conqueror began his invasion of England, an event of profound importance to the history of the Western world.

After the death of Edward the Confessor, the throne of England was disputed by several rulers.

Harold Godwinson was crowned by decision of the Witenagemot, a council of high nobles. This led to two invasions.

The first, by the king of Norway, Harald III, who was aided by the Earl of Northumberland, was successfully repelled on Sept. 25 of 1066. Two days later, the second invasion began, as William, the Duke of Normandy, launched some 700 ships into the English Channel.

Led by William’s flagship, the Mora, they arrived on England’s southern coast at Pevensey the next morning.

Harold Godwinson’s men, victorious but weakened by the battle of Sept. 25, took more than two weeks to meet William’s. On Oct. 14, at the resulting battle of Hastings, Harold was killed; according to tradition, it is believed he was shot in the eye by an arrow. By Christmas, William had been crowned King.

The Norman Conquest is one of the most important events in English history for a variety of reasons, some immediately apparent and others less so.

The English language has been forever affected by the Norman invasion. Some 45% of English words, such as “beef,” “dragon,” “lilac” and “soldier” come from Old French roots, brought over by William and his army.

1066 marks a major shift in the relationship of England with France and the rest of Europe, providing the basis for Anglo-French conflict up to the present day.

According to CNU History professor Dr. Charlotte Cartwright, whose research focuses on the Normans, one lesser known effect of the conquest is its effect on English law.

“As a result of having territories on both sides of the English Channel, the Norman kings needed to innovate a new legal system and bureaucracy. Our tradition of Common Law comes from this need to govern a variety of different people across such an enormous realm.”

One element of the Norman invasion that Dr. Cartwright believes should receive greater focus is the role of women. The Mora, William’s flagship, was a gift from his wife, Matilda of Flanders.

“A lot of these nobles are funded by their women. I don’t think William could have done what he did without the support of his wife.”

History can provide useful context for modern international affairs, linguistic trends, and long-standing codes of laws. The effects of an invasion that happened nearly a millennium ago still are felt today in Anglo-European relations, in law codes descending from the English Common Law system, and in the English language itself.

Photo courtesy of Miller Bowe