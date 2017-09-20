‘Twelve Explorers’ Debut with Speaker

The Chief of Naval Operations visited CNU to deliver a speech to kickoff the 12 Explorers exhibit.

Christopher Newport University held an event in the Diamonstein Theatre to promote a new project being led by Dr. Hall, a professor of history at CNU on Thursday Sept. 14.

The Twelve Explorers takes a look at maritime heritage and innovation by highlighting 12 famous people and developments that span the age of sail, age of steel and age of innovation.

The keynote speaker was Admiral John M. Richardson of the United States Navy.

Admiral Richardson is the Chief of Naval Operations and is the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. Navy.

Admiral Richardson started his speech by recognizing the immense history of the tidewater region and its reoccurring rendezvous with naval history.

He talked of CNU’s namesake, Christopher Newport and the innovation he needed to pull off his trips back and forth between Britain and Jamestown.

“Stress is the mother of invention,” stated Admiral Richardson as he described the efforts of Newport and his crew when they crashed their ship, the Sea Venture, into a reef off the coast of Bermuda in 1609 on their way to Jamestown.

For over half a year, Newport and his crew took wood from the Sea Venture and trees from the island to build two new appropriately named ships, the Patience and Deliverance.

A history of nautical innovation persists in the Hampton Roads area long after the age of sail.

It was in the waters not far from CNU where the first ironclad warships, the USS Monitor and the CSS Virginia, clashed, and beckoned in the age of steel.

Today, the region is still vital to the security of the continent as we see the arrival of the newest generation of aircraft carriers, CVN 78, come to fruition right here in the same waters that Christopher Newport maneuvered through.

The USS Gerald R Ford is the first aircraft carrier in its class to hit the high seas and is a culmination of innovation and experience accumulated under Admiral Richardson and his predecessors.

Admiral Richardson made very clear the vast importance of the U.S. Navy to keep innovating in this world.

Despite being the largest and most powerful navy the world has ever seen, the rate at which our competitors are improving, stressed Admiral Richardson, is something not to take lightly.

Using a sports analogy that most people could understand, he compared the U.S. to a team at halftime with a large lead. You can never start celebrating at half time because the opposition is watching film and reviewing what works and what doesn’t. There is a reason that the half time score isn’t printed in the evening post; the final score of the game is all that matters.

Interestingly enough, the opposition was never explicitly named. He merely spoke to the importance of more capable ships with better innovative platforms and design.

He spoke of the importance of always improving our nation’s sailors and of improving the connectivity of our fleets both in the air, on the surface, and below the surface.

After closing up the question and answer portion of the night, Admiral Richardson redirected our thankfulness for him towards the sailors who are protecting us all over the world right now.

He asked the crowd to think before going to bed at night about those away from home and family sacrificing so we don’t have to.

If you are interested in the nautical innovation that Admiral Richardson spoke of, you would benefit from a trip to the Ferguson Center where the Twelve Explorers exhibit is on display to see.

One can experience the display in the Ferguson Center Main Lobby from 1-5 p.m. every day till the 24 of Sept.

There you can take in the beauty behind the ships and devices that have taken to the seas as well as the brilliance of those who guided these crafts beyond the previously known limits of man.