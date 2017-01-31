Yogurtini closes its doors to Newport News

Yogurtini on East Campus closed its doors Jan. 31, citing high loans and rent as the reason for its quite sudden departure.

“It is a combination of rent and start-up, like we had to do all of the construction because this was just an empty shell,” owner Catherine Kelley said, gesturing to the trendy minimalist furniture that has become so familiar in frozen yogurt stores.

“And we had to do the construction fees and buy all of the equipment new. Between those things and the operating cost, we could never do enough volume to cover the cost.”

The rent, according to Kelley, was about 35 percent of their monthly operating cost, which included payroll and purchases among other things.

“When we’re averaging 4 or 5 dollars a cup, we have to have a lot of people come in and we were a little unrealistic on how many people we would get,” she said.

According to Yogurtini’s website, their “constant efforts” help “keep product costs low and consistent product available”, but perhaps the costs were too low in this case.

The inability to handle costs has been on the forefront of Kelley’s mind for at least a year, but she and her staff hoped things would get better as a new season began and more students joined the CNU campus.

“As a business owner, you hope that ‘oh, it’s going to get better, it’s going to get better’, but it’s the last resort.

You hate to have to close,” she said. “Because we enjoyed it. We enjoyed the people and the students and regular customers.

There comes a time where you have to cut your losses.”

However, Kelley is quick to note that someone could profit from their loss.

“Ideally we would like someone else to come in and then continue it as a yogurt store. I would recommend an independent, not a franchise, because it gives them flexibility.”

Even on the verge of closing, she’s offering advice to a potentially new business owner.

“We didn’t have the flexibility to add other products besides frozen desserts so that kind of limited us. We could have sold more things and had more volume.”

They are open to selling the equipment and noted that the initial cost would be lower because they already bore most of it.

“Maybe a parent [of a CNU student] could take it,” she added, laughing.

This seems to be reinforcing the cyclical pattern that has beset the frozen yogurt industry in recent years.

According to the independent research firm, IBISWorld, aggregate revenue for the frozen yogurt industry peaked at 30% in 2012 and has contracted since then.

By 2019, the report predicts that the industry’s annual top line, or its expected revenue, will decrease.

According to the International Frozen Yogurt Association, who reported a similar trend, consolidation of smaller independent yogurt stores might save the impending decline.

But this spells trouble for single business owners and seems to be the case with Yogurtini, who will leave a noticeable gap in the East Campus storefronts.

“They were such a great place, and offered fundraising and were always so kind and flexible,” junior Rocio Ramirez said.

Students may also miss the convenience of having a yogurt store within walking distance.

“I went there at least once a month, but I would go more often in the warmer months,” junior Audrey Jolly said.

“I’m a little disappointed, especially since frozen yogurt is one of my favorite healthy snacks.

It was in a convenient location too.” With the closing of the Williamsburg store and now this one, Yogurtini has been wiped out of Virginia.

The closest ones are now in Wayne, New Jersey and Alpharetta, Georgia. For those who don’t want to venture that far, Sweet Frog, Love in a Cup, and Yogurt Vi still provide options.

This most recent business closing now leaves two empty store fronts on the CNU Village strip.

The location and high cost of rent seem to be hitting the store’s hard in all the wrong places.

One last thing Kelley mentioned? “Tell them we’re sorry.”