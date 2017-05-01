“A Captain For Life”

Facebook likes to constantly remind me of how few days I have left as an undergraduate. I saw a post made on the CNU Senior Class Gift Facebook page that made me aware I only had 75 days left until Commencement.

Cue the denial.

But even once I graduate, that doesn’t mean my time as a member of the CNU community is over. This was a fact reinforced by the grand opening of the Gregory P. Klich Alumni House.

The main purpose of the house was to provide alumni with a center to come back to when they decided to return to campus. And considering how rapidly the buildings at CNU keep springing up, it’s comforting for a soon-to-be alumnus to know I have this option.

I think that a lot of current students aren’t as enthused about the house, but I also believe that a lot of their reasons are just a result of misinformation.

One of the leading complaints is regarding money. Most people who are unhappy with the fact that CNU chose to spend money on this project when they could have been spending it on more housing or parking.

The thing about that argument is that its not true.

According to the capital projects summary from the most recent Board of Visitors meeting, which lists the budgets of all current and upcoming construction plans, CNU has two residential projects in the foreseeable future: phase two of the Greek Village and the recently announced Shenandoah River Hall. Between these two projects, these will add 410 beds and 375 parking spaces.

And in terms of the cost for the Klich Alumni House, that is—in my opinion at least—another non-issue.

First of all, the house is primarily funding through donations. As I mentioned in my other piece about the grand opening, the house was a primary goal of the “Defining Significance” fundraising campaign. In other words, people were donating money directly for that project.

Additionally, the house only comprised a tiny portion of the overall construction budget. The capital summary projects summary states that $179,981,580 is to be spent between the six construction projects that have recently been finished, are underway, or soon to be so.

Of that immense sum, the Alumni House was budgeted for $5,750,000. In other words, 3.19 percent.

Even if it wasn’t funded by private donations, that figure is not overly monumental in the grand scheme, especially considering what the house can offer.

For instance, alumni donation amounts go into determining national collegiate ranking and help increase prestige across the country. Having a center to concentrate these efforts will play a large role in CNU gaining even more traction on the national stage.

Judging by the fact that Dr. Lois Wright, the first person to ever graduate from Christopher Newport back in 1962, was in attendance, it is clear to see that CNU graduates are proud of their alma mater and want opportunities to remain involved with its growth.

And so although my days may be limited as a CNU student, I am happy to have a house that will help me remain “A Captain for Life.”