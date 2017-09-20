A Commitment to Free Expression

A statement issued and endorsed by students of Christopher Newport University

Christopher Newport University has emerged in recent years as a leading liberal arts institution, with a well-earned reputation for academic excellence and development of leadership, honor and community engagement.

The liberal arts flourish in communities that promote the free exchange of ideas. Debate and discussion is the essence of a liberal arts institution.

For this reason, we, the undersigned students, clubs and organizations of Christopher Newport University, have an investment in preserving the academic freedom and integrity of the University.

We have significant interest in honoring First Amendment rights to ensure freedom of expression today and in times when those freedoms are under threat.

It is our obligation as members of the Christopher Newport community to foster a student culture that is without fear of repression for free inquiry, thought and expression.

We, the undersigned students, clubs and organizations of Christopher Newport University, agree to safeguard the free exchange of ideas on campus; and thus exercise our privilege to issue collective statements of our sentiments regarding topics of significance to our educational experience.

We endorse the following statement, namely, the University of Chicago’s official commitment to the first amendment rights of students, faculty and staff of this University, and to the richest possible academic environment necessary for a flourishing liberal arts education.

373 years ago, John Milton wrote, “Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.”

This is the great tradition of which Christopher Newport is a part.

It is time now for CNU to join the most prestigious American universities: University of Chicago, Purdue University, Princeton, Kansas State University, Chapman University, and others and boldly and publicly step forward by endorsing the University of Chicago Principles of Freedom of Expression.

The following contains excerpts from the 2015 Report of the Committee on Freedom of Expression at the University of Chicago, crafted by University faculty members.

Here, we understand the term “University” not as a specific institution, but rather as any institution of higher education committed to the values of a liberal arts education.

Within a truly effective Liberal Arts education, “the University is committed to free and open inquiry in all matters,” guaranteeing “all members of the University community the broadest possible latitude to speak, write, listen, challenge, and learn.”

While limitations may be necessary to maintain the University’s function, the University “fully respects and supports the freedom of all members of the University community ‘to discuss any problem that presents itself.’”

“Of course, the ideas of different members of the University community will often and quite naturally conflict. But it is not the proper role of the University to attempt to shield individuals from ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.”

While the University and its student community greatly value civility, and share a commitment to maintain “a climate of mutual respect,” these values and commitments do not justify “closing off discussion of ideas, however offensive or disagreeable those ideas may be.”

“The freedom to debate and discuss the merits of competing ideas does not, of course, mean that individuals may say whatever they wish, wherever they wish. The University may restrict expression that violates the law, that falsely defames a specific individual, that constitutes a genuine threat or harassment, that unjustifiably invades substantial privacy or confidentiality interests, or that is otherwise directly incompatible with the functioning of the University.

“In addition, the University may reasonably regulate the time, place, and manner of expression to ensure that it does not disrupt the ordinary activities of the University. But these are narrow exceptions to the general principle of freedom of expression, and it is vitally important that these exceptions never be used in a manner that is inconsistent with the University’s commitment to a completely free and open discussion of ideas.”

“In a word, the University’s fundamental commitment is to the principle that debate or deliberation may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the University community to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed.

“It is for the individual members of the University community, not for the University as an institution, to make those judgments for themselves, and to act on those judgments not by seeking to suppress speech, but by openly and vigorously contesting the ideas that they oppose. Indeed, fostering the ability of members of the University community to engage in such debate and deliberation in an effective and responsible manner is an essential part of the University’s educational mission.”

A simple commitment to free speech is not sufficient enough to create an environment for free expression. Members of the “University community must also act in conformity with the principle of free expression. Although members of the University community are free to criticize and contest the views expressed on campus, and to criticize and contest speakers who are invited to express their views on campus, they may not obstruct or otherwise interfere with the freedom of others to express views they reject or even loathe.

To this end, the University has a solemn responsibility not only to promote a lively and fearless freedom of debate and deliberation, but also to protect that freedom when others attempt to restrict it.”

To conclude, as Robert M. Hutchins, former dean of Yale Law School and president of the University of Chicago once observed, “without a vibrant commitment to free and open inquiry, a university ceases to be a university.”

The undersigned submit to the academic community at large this statement of our commitment to upholding principles of free expression, our encouragement of University administrations respecting the first amendment rights of students, and our desire for an environment filled with rich perspectives and welcome to vigorous debate at all times without which the University cannot hope to thrive.