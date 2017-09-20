A Critique of Welcome Week

Welcome Week has its ups and downs. Who better to comment on it than a freshman?

Ah, Welcome Week. Where the freshman class comes to live on campus a week before classes start, getting a chance to learn more about CNU before the rush of their academics makes it harder for them to get a grip. A fun time, where incoming freshmen can make new friends and learn about CNU’s policies. Couldn’t be better, right?

Not quite.

Welcome week has a problem with both its social aspect, how it gives you the information it wants to give out and how the timing of the entire thing is laid out. As it turns out, putting a whole bunch of strangers in a room together doesn’t make them want to talk. People in these situations typically have two options: seek out the few people there that they know, or try to make conversation with the people in the same place as them. Most people are stuck with the latter, but those that had the first choice gravitated toward it, preferring the comfort of known friends rather than take that jump into the unknown.

Having your friends with you is nice, of course, but it can make it harder for you to get to know the new people around you instead. If there was time for people to go off and do things that they know and enjoy, or to try something new, they’ll be able to find people who share their interests, which would provide a better chance to make new friends.

Another option could have been more structured hall time, letting you actually get to know the people you’ll be living with for a year.

Throughout Welcome Week, we had the same information echoed at us repeatedly, with no fewer than four, separate, hour-long panels, all of which gave the exact same information about sexual assault.

Not that it isn’t an important topic, but after the first couple hours, the effect of the message starts to get lost on the thousand bored freshman forced to sit in the concert hall for every one of them. And on top of that, the strange schedule of Welcome Week gives downtime in spurts, making it difficult for anyone to plan activities for themselves. The few breaks that are longer than an hour are better used as recuperation from the long panels and lectures that had mandatory attendance instead of getting to know the people and places around campus, and that’s exhausting. I know that I wasn’t the only one who was ready to jump into bed after the last lecture of the day, despite it only being 7:30 p.m. most days.

Really, Welcome Week was tiring, and by the end, most of the people on my hall were exhausted, and college still felt far away, considering that Welcome Week feels nothing like it.

It neither helps students make new friends that they can stay close with in the years to come, nor does it handle the information it tries to convey effectively, making it feel like a waste of time. And, on top of all that, it doesn’t help prepare anyone for college itself.

One way to fix this could be to start off Welcome Week with semi-optional activities that could help people find others with the same interests as them right from the start, then condense the information into the rest of the week, forcing the information to fit in the time remaining.