A lucky penny (tradition)

It’s a weird feeling going to an event you’ve been covering for the past four years and knowing that it’s going to be your last. This was especially true for me this year at the Sophomore Signing Day on Feb. 7.

Although obviously seventy-five percent of the times that I went I was going to help cover the event, I could help but remember my own experience going through the official major declaration celebration.

And as I walk with my fellow senior friends, most of them have reacted in similar ways that I have: disbelief that it’s been two years that we were in the same position as these new sophomores.

That’s one of the things that I love about the traditions that we have here at CNU; they help provide benchmarks to your academic career.

I don’t know how manyother seniors out there who agree with what I’m about to say—although I guarantee that there are a number—but I would be lying if I remembered everything that happened during my freshman year.

I’m sure if I went back on my transcript I could remember what classes I took or if I went back onto my old hall (YRE 2B, you wish you could be) memories would return, but my experiences from the various traditions on campus can be called upon whenever I want them to without needing a catalyst.

I can remember the night before freshman Convocation when all the guys on my hall had to ask to borrow my steamer because they didn’t have a clean, pressed dress shirt. I remember pulling the classic freshman move of walking to the Ferg in a massive pack.

The one factor that remained the same throughout each of those specific memories is that they feature the people that I have the honor to call my friends.

Yes, I may not talk with all of them anymore and we’ve grown apart since our underclassmen years. But that doesn’t mean they won’t continue to be an important part of my life.

The ever-growing number of traditions at CNU seek to honor different momentous occasions: joining the CNU community, the last night before classes start, officially declaring your major and obviously graduating a Captain.

No matter how many traditions get added to CNU’s reportoire they will always celebrate one universal characteristic: friendship. And there’s nothing worth remembering more.