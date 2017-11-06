Buzzin’ Becky

With each week, I get more and more anxious for the semester to be over and to have an extended break to relax and get ready for another one. But thinking back on it, the only reason I can get through these hard semesters is knowing I have a good support system there for me.

While at CNU, I have been able to figure out which friendships work and which ones don’t. And those decisions haven’t been easy, but they’ve been important in order for me to succeed. It’s not easy to decide a friendship isn’t working for you and to take the necessary steps in order to do what’s best for yourself. But if you’ve done it, you’re one step closer to making your life easier­—trust me. Genuinely good friendships are rare, but when you have them they’re so worth it.

My friends think I’m a racist homophobe because I support Donald Trump. What do I do?

Get new friends? All of the following is assuming you are not a racist homophobe, in the event you do some self-reflection and discover that you are….maybe you need to do a little more self-reflection.

It’s a little ridiculous that we’re almost out of 2017 and people are still making others feel bad for their choice in a political candidate. One of the beauties of living in this country is the right to support who you please. Not everyone is going to see eye-to-eye and that is okay. When you’re in college, you need to learn to accept the fact people will have differing opinions. You can’t expect everyone to be the same, as that would be quite boring in the long run. But what’s most important to learn about politics as a college student is how to respect others with different opinions and how to disagree respectfully. You don’t want someone to be nasty to you for your opinions, so give other people the same type of respect.

As far as your friends go though, you shouldn’t need to do so. Maybe you should explain to them that you voted for Trump for reasons x, y and z. Tell them the things that were important to you in the past election. Maybe you also need to explain to them that there are people who do support Trump but, like with any group, there are political extremists and you do not identify with their views or beliefs in that sense.

Winston Churchill once said that the biggest argument against democracy was a five-minute conversation with the average voter. I challenge you to prove him, and your friends, wrong. As much as your friends may not want to admit it, our President has been selected. They don’t have to agree with his or your opinions but they should at least respect the right to have one.

My roommate and her on-again off-again boyfriend just broke up (again). She’s really hurt again and I don’t know what to do. I’m afraid they’ll get back together again. How do I go about this?

Sadly, sometimes we all have that one person we can’t seem to quit. Your roommate isn’t the first person to deal with this situation, and she definitely won’t be the last. This one is tricky, because it could either go really well or blow up in your face. One thing you’ll want to avoid is bad mouthing the ex-boyfriend. While you may have strong feelings, especially considering their past, the only thing that will come out of that is her resenting you. God forbid they get back together tomorrow, she’ll remember the words you said and will start to act differently towards you.

If you’re truly to the point where you just don’t care (welcome to my life), be straight up with her about it. Tell her how she deserves better and that you’re worried about her falling back into that mess. Hopefully one day she’ll be able to see what you’re talking about, as hindsight is 20/20. But for now you have to make the decision on what route is best for you and your friendship.

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.