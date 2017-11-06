Buzzin’ Becky

Happy (almost) Halloween Captains! I hope post-midterms you’re all thriving and surviving while you keep on top of your lives. If you’re anything like me, you’re hitting a wall when it comes to the semester. Try to picture your end goal, whether it be Thanksgiving break so you can go home and eat lots of good food with your families and snuggle your dog, or if you’re graduating in December so you’re ready to jump right into the ‘real world.’

The best way to maintain your motivation is to remind yourself why you chose to come to college. If you truly want to better your life and do what’s best in the long run for yourself, you’ll struggle some but you’ll also be able to remember that it’ll all be worth it in the end. No one can make you write that paper or study for that test, you have to take it upon yourself in order to succeed.

Becky, I feel like since I got to college I’ve been missing my high school days more and more. I just feel like I don’t have anyone that can relate and I don’t know what to do about it without feeling frustrated. How do I get that back?

I feel like we’ve all been there, and if you hear anyone say they’ve never done it, they’re just not being honest with you. Remember that you’re not in high school anymore and that nobody cares what you were like in high school, believe it or not. It’s more than okay to take those good memories you made in high school with you to college, but don’t get too caught up in them.

You’re going to want to make all new friends and have all new experiences in college, and if you stay too attached to your high school experience, you won’t be open to everything that CNU has to offer.

Don’t focus on what made you you in high school. You had the chance to start new and fresh and really hone in on your uniqueness.

Freshman year is a huge transition period, and I wish I had understood that and handled it with more grace.

Feel your feelings and know that it will be easier one day, once you’ve found the right people. It took me a while to figure out what I did best and who I really was, so it’s also okay to not get it right on the first, or even second, try.

You’ve probably heard people say that college will be the best four years of your life. While each experience differs, definitely, what you don’t hear is that they will also be some of the most challenging years of your life.

Things you thought you knew will turn out to be false and you may even have days where you’re on top of the world and no one can touch you, and then out of nowhere you’re utterly defeated and you can’t help but to feel helpless and down.

Just remember that you’re not doing anything wrong if you’re feeling you’re not doing anything right.

There are resources at universities for a reason to help you succeed.

Before you jump to any conclusions about how everyone else has it together and you don’t, just remember that some people just choose to not show the world their hand.

Sit down and talk to a friend, you’ll be surprised by how even the most seemingly perfect people don’t have a sense of direction at times either in their college career.

As Christian D. Larson once said, “Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.” Go out there and show the world who you are, after that, you’ll be fine.

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.