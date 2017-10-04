Being a freshman is hard. Deciding what advice to take is even harder, so turn to your fellow peers.

We’ve all been on a steep learning curve recently, and some of us are still struggling with the changes. Like many of you, I found it a challenge adjusting to semi-independent living.

I know I had a few days where all I wanted to do was burrow under my blankets and ignore my surroundings.

Allow me to offer some insight: here, in no particular order, are five things I’ve learned as a freshman (so far).

1. Be patient with yourself.

Many of us are still doing a bit of transitioning, and that is perfectly okay. Think about it: you just moved into a new home to build another life for yourself. You won’t know all the ins and outs of collegiate life right away. If you’re frustrated with yourself right now, just remember that you’re still learning.

2. Be kind to yourself.

Remember to take care of your mental and emotional health. Some of us feel overwhelmed with schoolwork. Some of us are homesick. Encourage yourself: you’ve come a long way, and that’s a huge accomplishment! You might not feel like it, but you’re doing great. Give yourself the credit you deserve.

3. Maintain a positive mindset.

This can be tricky at times. Try finding five positive things every day. Regattas has cookies? Treat yourself. Just found out the seats in Luter are incredibly comfortable? Now you know where to sit for a little while. Your attitude on how you handle your surroundings has an enormous impact on your reality.

4. Take this college adventure one day at a time.

Your mind likes handling things in little pieces. Try not to look ahead at all the work you have to do over the course of the semester. Instead, handle your schedule on a daily basis. I’ve found this works really well for how I handle my week, and before I know it, I’ve accomplished everything on my list.

5. Have a means of lowering your stress levels.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, take a quick breather for a few minutes. Pick up a favorite book, watch a couple YouTube videos, do some breathing exercises, or take a short walk, even if it’s just down the hall and back.

To sum things up, however, a word of caution: don’t abuse this method. Time has a tricky manner of slipping away from us.

Also, get organized. Write down assignment deadlines so you can see what’s coming up and needs immediate attention.

Having a plan does wonders for our productivity and stress levels. In short, this is a strange time.

We’re learning to live independently, from handling our own housecleaning to taking responsibility for our individual academic careers.

While some of us may feel overwhelmed, just remember we’ve already grown from the people we were in high school.

For those of us who are still questioning what we’re going to do with our time here and beyond, let me say this: relax and take it slow.

We’ve embarked on a great adventure. Let’s cherish it.