“Funding the Future”

With complaints mounting against the university on how they spend their money, a senior explains his view on how CNU prioritizes their dollars.

“CNU can put on a light and firework show to announce how great we are but can’t finish a dining hall in six months.”

Since I’m (regrettably) a senior this year, I have the privilege of remembering what people were saying before the current construction projects at CNU started.

Complaints about the library seating during finals week would make you think that the student body was on the verge of a collective mental collapse.

Regatta’s was a daily disaster during lunch rush, and people were forced to shift their meal times to counter the chaos.

The administration saw and heard these concerns, and (fairly quickly) initiated the projects necessary to correct them for the foreseeable future.

They decided that a change was needed based on the issues the student body was putting forth.

Now that we’re in the midst of more construction, it seems like a simmering frustration threatens to boil over every time a dollar is spent on campus in a capacity other than finishing the current projects.

The Symphony Under the Stars celebration this past weekend predictably sparked a holy grail of cheap shots and fallacious complaints about the use of CNU’s time, which is evidently extremely limited.

The opinion that somehow the school should have spent the night working harder on its construction rather than advancing its fundraising campaign and putting on an impressive show for everyone echoed around campus faster than syllabus week turned into an oppressive mountain of work.

Instead of thinking about how impressive it was to accomplish one thing, the focus was put instead on how that time was spent not working on another thing.

I know where these ideas are coming from.

I have just as many automatic cynical thoughts when CNU announces something extravagant as everyone else does.

Poking fun is popular and funny, and it gets you a lot of retweets from all the other stressed out students looking to blow off steam.

It’s so easy to be negative about anything that CNU does instead of taking the time to think about all the good has been done.

But being cynical is easy.

The truth is, we all owe a debt to the alumni who came before us, who attended CNC and CNU throughout its substantial transformation, which gave us the buildings, campus, reputation and quality education that we have here today.

Those who came before us suffered through the out-of-date buildings, the commuter-style campus and a university mainly aimed at catering to the Peninsula.

These features we have today are probably the reasons we chose to attend this school.

Yet, at some point, they were nothing but an incredible inconvenience to the students who preceded us.

We can pay this debt forward by believing that today’s annoyances and minor qualms will very soon amount to a positive impact much greater than the sum of the inconvenience they have caused.

There’s no escaping the hassle; at some point in the improbable growth that this university has had, we will all be asked to bear some of this change to continue to make CNU a better place.

The apparently common belief that “CNU cares more about incoming students than it does about current students” is an egotistical viewpoint that excludes the rest of CNU’s history in favor of immediate personal convenience.

We are a young school, yet we already have a comparable reputation to many established universities.

CNU improving itself is the reason we are all here, and it is the reason the school will continue to thrive.

The constant stream of negativity and criticism paints our students as self-absorbed and ungrateful for the distinctly above-average amenities that we have.

It’s embarrassing, it’s annoying and it’s beneath the dignity of our school.

The real reason that this is important is because the percentage of people on this earth who get a college degree is 6.7 percent (Harvard and the Asian Development Bank, 2010).

I just checked; I didn’t know that either. That is a staggeringly low number, and we are in that extreme minority.

I don’t bring this up to make people feel bad for complaining; experiences are only relative.

The fact that things are comparatively better for us doesn’t invalidate our concerns or mean that we should stop striving for even further improvement, but they should remind us of an important fact: we are truly lucky to be here.