Making a Greek House Your Home

Greek life at CNU is in the midst of recruiting their newest members, but why do so many students choose to “go Greek?”

Cardboard cutouts of Greek letters in the DSU? Fliers, pamphlets galore? All manner of fun activities around? That’s right Captains, our fraternities and sororities want YOU! But what does it mean to go Greek, and why should you join their ranks? Stick around, and I’ll tell you.

Let’s start at the basics. What is Greek Life? Fraternities and Sororities are organizations on campus that serve a common purpose.

They may use different things to pull people in, for instance, a shared major, but the end goal is service.

From the interviews I have done, it appears that Greek life is just good people working together to do good for the people.

That is all well and good, but why does that matter to you? Well, CNU is all about living a life of significance, and our fraternities and sororities have accomplished some remarkably significant feats.

For example, in their time at this campus, Greek organizations have given the people of Newport News more than 19,000 hours of their personal time, and over one hundred thousand United States dollars to charities who can give a life preserver to those navigating life’s stormy seas.

So for any Captains looking to help castaways, joining the crew of the SS Greek might be your best choice! You may even pick up some skills along the way.

As Will Craun, Pi Lambda Phi’s former vice president of education and recruitment, put it “we make ‘do-it-alls’ and from there, they can choose what they want to specialize in.”

Craun’s description makes ‘rushing’ sound like an ideal way to boost one’s overall ability to succeed, and statistics prove him right.

Each semester, the university takes a mean of students’ grade point averages.

They do this in several groups: All Greek, men’s, women’s and All Campus. For ten semesters, the All Greek GPA mean has been higher than the campus average, the men’s average and the women’s average.

That’s five years where being a part of a community on campus has made an incredible impact on how you rank in class.

If you join however, you’ll find that there’s more to it than just exceptional grades, and hard work, but also that “you are rewarded with the eternal love of the fraternity,” as Craun puts it.

It should be apparent that people love the CNU Greek life, since nearly a third of the student population has joined up.

That’s unusual since the Pew Research center says only eight percent of adults go Greek. Senior, and Panhellenic council VP of Recruitment offers this explanation: “CNU’s Greek Community is way different than a lot of schools you won’t find any hostility between any organizations or any council’s and general which is special to CNU.”

Not only is this good for getting good works done, but on a personal level the closeness of Greek organizations can be quite advantageous to those dealing with difficult situations.

In the words of Antonia Comfort, the president of NPHC, the council for traditionally black organizations, “I have amazing sisters [who] are intelligent women [and] do nothing but uplift me and help me to become a better me every single day.”

Interviewee after interviewee has made it clear that the term brother or sister in Greek life isn’t just a title. You’ll feel like family, and if that’s not enough of a reason to get involved with a sorority or fraternity, I don’t know what is.