Not your average freshman advice

There’s more to being a freshman than packing extra sheets and putting a white board up on the outside of your door.

One of the most important places on campus is your dorm room.

You sleep, eat, relax and stress in the 15’x11’ room you’ve been assigned.

Whether you like it or not, it’s your home for the year.

Talking to your roommate, getting to know your hallmates and your RA are just a couple of ways to make your new room feel a little more homey.

Getting to know your roommate is crucial since you will be sharing a smaller space than you’re used to.

Lucky for me, I got a fantastic roommate.

We just clicked. There was no awkward period of time where we didn’t get along.

Now, this isn’t always the case. If you chose a random roommate assignment, like me, there’s the chance that you could’ve gotten a great roommate or a not so great one.

It’s always a toss-up in housing as to whether or not you’ll get a good roommate but with enough communication anything can work.

Not everyone gets along, as is human nature.

What you can do is try and find similar topics or common ground.

If you can’t even do that, just try and tolerate each other.

Outside your room, your hallmates are another important part in your experience.

Again, you click with some people more than others.

The way my hall got to know each other was through card games.

Yep, we sat in the study room and played games.

Honestly, it was a great way to get to know people, but it didn’t start right away.

The first night when my parents dropped me off, I stayed in my room, watching ‘The Office’ and interacting with absolutely no one.

Another piece of advice, don’t do this. Knock on doors, make new friends, learn people’s names.

There’s about forty people on your hall, it won’t hurt you to know who people are.

This will help when you play a game your RA set up and you have to know who your hallmates are.

Then you can win and look really smart in front of everyone.

I have nothing but respect for my RA. Seriously, RAs can sometimes be the unsung heroes. They spend weeks training and preparing for us on campus.

They spend time learning names, sending emails and making those fun signs that go on your door.

They could’ve chosen to room with their friends, but instead they decided to hang out with us, a bunch of measly freshmen who didn’t know Luter from McMurran.

RAs are incredibly resourceful, especially since they’re upperclassman and have gone through all of this before.

Don’t be afraid to ask them anything, they want to help you, that’s why they applied for the job. That and the sweet, sweet dough they’re making.

Of course, with any group of people, there’s going to be ups and downs.

You’re not meant to like everybody all the time, but bonding with the people around you will provide a support system and a family that you can count on.

by Caroline Tucker