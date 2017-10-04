Peaceful Protest Through Free Speech

NFL players’ decisions to kneel during the National Anthem is analyzed through the lens of the First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceful protest.

Free speech: the famous and infamous topic our country has grappled with for centuries.

Yes, free speech can be used in horrible ways to undermine and intimidate others, but the right is necessary.

The First Amendment identifies free speech as its first item of protection for a reason: criticizing an unjust government.

The colonists were restricted from criticizing the King and Parliament.

Even though the government was intended to represent them, it couldn’t because the colonists couldn’t voice their opinions.

The value they placed on free speech is still just as important, if not more, in today’s political climate.

To maintain the values our country treasures and protect the rights of all people, we must look through the lens of the disadvantaged. We must protect the right to free speech, even if we disagree with what others have to say.

According to Texas v. Johnson and United States v. Eichman, Freedom of Speech includes engaging in symbolic speech, defined by Barron’s Law Dictionary as “conduct or activity expressing emotion without the use of words.”

Symbolic speech includes refusing to stand for the National Anthem or Pledge of Allegiance.

This is protected for many reasons, including religious freedom and peaceful protest, a right also guaranteed by the First Amendment.

The only unprotected speech includes that which is vulgar, incites violence and defames another’s character.

One example is Colin Kapernick’s continued refusal to stand during the National Anthem as a form of peaceful protest against racial injustice in America.

Just last year, Obama addressed Kapernick’s protest.

According to the Guardian, Obama stated, “Sometimes [protest is] messy and controversial and it gets people angry and frustrated… But I’d rather have young people that are engaged with the argument and trying to think through how they can be part of our democratic process than people that are just sitting on the sidelines and not paying attention at all.”

Several football players have refused to stand for the Anthem, and, recently, the public has taken special interest in their protest.

Obviously the NFL players’ strategy is effective. Due to their protest, discussions have sprung out throughout the nation.

Putting a spotlight on injustice was their mission, but they also put a spotlight on free speech and peaceful protest.

The American Flag is a symbol of many things to many different people. It stands for our government, troops, culture, community, hope, etc.

The flag also stands for freedom; the freedom to express your opinions about your government.

Too often we criticize the small actions and miss the big picture.

NFL players aren’t attempting to disrespect our troops or spit on America. They’re looking to create change.

If we take away their freedom to refuse to stand, we are taking away our freedom to peacefully protest and express concerns about our government.

The flag and anthem symbolize different topics for everyone, and we must respect and admire that intricate representation. Instead of looking through your lens, look through the lens of others.

Look from an oppressed, disadvantaged viewpoint.

Research the reasons the protesters aren’t standing. Attempt to understand their viewpoints.

Just because one doesn’t stand for the anthem doesn’t mean they don’t love their country; it means they love it enough to try and make it better.