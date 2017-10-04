Sailing Through Midterms

Upperclassmen reflect on studying strategies and provide tips for handling upcoming fall midterms, while professors give advice on how to plan ahead.

With midterms just around the corner, Captains campus-wide are slowly preparing themselves for late nights in the library and multiple shots of espresso throughout the week.

As the first major exams of the year, taking midterms marks a milestone in one’s college career and sets the tone for success during the remainder of the semester.

Sophomore through senior students are well-versed in midterm preparation and were happy to provide some tips.

In addition, some professors shared insight from an administrative perspective on the best way to conquer exams.

Senior Jordan Roach

(Computer Engineering)

“I would say plan ahead and start studying like a week before the exams so the last day before the exam it’s more so a review and you don’t have to be tired pulling an all-nighter.”

Junior Katlyn Logsdon

(Biochemistry)

“Like any exam week, midterm preparation is all about planning. I could not live without my planner! I always recommend you have a monthly planner with your midterms and all other assignments and assessments written in, so you can see your month at a glance and see when things are really compounded and be aware when weeks are going to be hectic. The ability to be proactive, plan accordingly, and devote study time a week or two instead of cramming really helps your stress levels.”

Sophomore Andrew Farlow

(Business Management)

“For midterms I think the main piece of advice I can give is to get ahead. Dealing with many tests in a variety of classes can be stressful and overwhelming, yet preparation is the most efficient way to go make it through the period and it won’t be as bad as you think.”

Professor Graciela Jelambi

(Spanish)

“Students have to stop worrying about the freedom they have and worry about the time they must put in towards their education. The time is going to fly by and if you are not serious then it will catch up to you. Establish high expectations and a routine to keep yourself on track and your midterms should go great!”

Professor Lori Throupe

(Leadership)

“Coming from student success, in my own work as a teacher, I really seek to structure my classes and assignments to set my students up for success. The pattern would be some degree of pacing and being able to process the content they are responsible for and realistic understanding of what they can do to take ownership of that content and being faithful within that. I know students can get overwhelmed and not open the book at all. Do the courageous thing and open the book.”

Written by: The Student Assembly Academic Affairs Committee