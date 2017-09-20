The Captain’s Log Presents: Buzzin’ Becky

I’ll admit, I was nervous about submitting my first column to be published. I honestly never thought that I would get this far in the process, but here we are at week two! It’s so surreal seeing people reading what I wrote and discussing it. The other day, I saw someone showing their friend in class the Facebook post where we had posted the link to both the article online and the submission form. I sat there and watched them read it together and laugh and it just made me feel so good to know that what I was doing didn’t go unnoticed even if only a handful of people knew.

Lately I’ve been feeling lost and without a place, and knowing I can be of assistance to even one person just makes the struggles feel worth it. Just know, even if you have problems or difficulties, you aren’t alone. If you feel so inclined, please reach out and ask anything. As you can see by the questions below, there is no limit on what you can ask. Trust me when I say I’ve gotten some bizarre ones. The link to the anonymous submission form is on our Facebook page. Without further ado, it’s go time.

Guys on Tinder won’t send pizza to my apartment unless I have sex with them. I want pizza, but not the sex. Advice?

Wow, what a start! I don’t really know what to say, except for take a listen to “Independent Women, Pt. I” by Destiny’s Child. “The pizza you ate? You bought it,” as I’m sure Beyoncé would probably say.

Is it okay for sororities and fraternities to discriminate on who gets to attend their events?

This one is a hot topic, and I’m glad you asked. The timing on this one is really good as things start up again and big events are announced and promoted. A large portion of CNU’s campus is Greek affiliated, whether it be social Greeks or co-ed fraternities. I know sometimes it can feel like those not affiliated are outsiders and not welcome to bigger events that happen and involve the whole community. You see people who attend these events to mainly be individuals from other chapters on campus, as those are the main groups who participate in events.

It also doesn’t help that incidents happen that add to this feeling of “discrimination,” if you will. If organizations are trying to promote their events and increase attendance rates, they should be advertising to everyone. When trick-or-treaters come around, you don’t turn off the light for some people and decide not to let them participate, so why would you be there advertising your event holding doors open for people and pick and choose who you give fliers to? Just something to consider. People talk, and I have gotten several submissions about this.

Inclusion is something heavily promoted at CNU, and for people to live above the law is ridiculous. Something to learn from incidents like this is that there are plenty of other organizations that would love to have you, including The Captain’s Log. I know this sounds like a shameless plug, but that was never the intention. I am proud to be a member of this organization and I hope that everyone has the chance to feel this pride and sense of belonging.

If you’ve ever felt unwelcome on this campus, I sincerely apologize. Just know, not everyone is like this.

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.