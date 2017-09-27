The Captain’s Log Presents: Buzzin’ Becky

Before we dive into the questions submitted, I just wanted to take some time to impart some words of advice on you all. I know as we dive deeper into the semester, it may be tempting to just skip a class here and there because you’re tired. You go to bed at 1:30 a.m. and when your 7 a.m. alarm rings, you snooze it until ten minutes before your class. So what do you do? Naturally, roll over and go back to sleep. You’ll hit up your girl Sarah later that day for notes. But be careful, because once you get into the habit of not going you’ll succumb to the urge more and more. A lot of classes have attendance policies for a reason, and it may seem annoying at first because you’re paying for the class so why should they be able to tell you that you have to be there? Believe it or not, your professors want you to succeed. Something unique to CNU is the connection between the professors and students. The class size helps foster this bond. They genuinely want to help you, but they can’t help you if you don’t help yourself. Take the initiative and go to office hours, form study groups and even DO YOUR READINGS! I know this is the part you’ve all been waiting for, so without further ado: it’s Becky time.

Buzzin’ Becky, I have no idea what I want to do when I graduate (I’m a senior) but I have a bunch of different things I’m interested in. How do I figure it out?

First of all, congratulations on being a senior! There are some days where I doubt if I’ll ever get that far. I think something that could help is to explore your interests. Within your major, were there any classes that you really enjoyed? For example, within the History major there’s many different concentrations. You could be a Historian that focuses on the Civil War, Reconstruction, the American Revolution or even World War II. Maybe you’d rather work in a museum, or perhaps you’d want to teach grade school students and give them the same passion for History you hold.

Another helpful place to look is the Center for Career Planning. They’ll have a bunch of resources to help you and make sure you’re on the right track, as well as the ability to look over your resumé. Good luck with your future endeavors! In the words of our beloved President Trible, go “set the world on fire.”

Becky help! This may sound really shallow, but I am desperate. I have a boyfriend that doesn’t go to CNU but he sends me gifts and buys me things and it’s sweet. The distance is hard and I’m struggling with it, especially since there’s a guy on my hall who I’ve been getting close to. What should I do?

Well, I ain’t sayin’ you a gold digger, but… Honestly, I think you answered the question yourself. The second you seek validation like this, your mind is made up. We are far too young to feel obligated to stay with someone. Sure, gifts might be nice, but that’s not fair to your boyfriend to be with him and have feelings like that for someone else. If a long-distance relationship isn’t for you, that’s okay. But don’t string two guys along for your own selfish reasons, notably that one sends you material items and one is conveniently located.

It’s okay to end a relationship and try new things. You’re in college, no one is expecting you to marry the boy you dated in high school. As a wise philosopher once said, “You Only Live Once.” Get out there and enjoy your time, but first have an honest conversation with both parties.

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.