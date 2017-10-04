The Captain’s Log Presents: Buzzin’ Becky

Hey y’all, Becky’s back. Shoutout to all the feedback, positive and negative, I’ve received. I appreciate it all, as it helps to better myself and this column.

I know I’ve mentioned it before, but it really is so surreal to hear people talking about my column in public, not knowing Becky could be nearby, hearing every word. It’s been such a wild ride getting some interesting questions and being able to provide my feedback. Just know, if I don’t know the answer to a question, or if I need help, I do ask others (shoutout to my mom for listening to me as I prepare for each week’s questions). Enjoy!

Are orgies a must do in college? Are they happening? Is it a “seek and you shall find” type thing or am I better off just building my own Rolodex of fun people willing to try new things?

Wait, did you miss the orgy sign-up table at club fair?

College is filled with a lot of casual hookups and it’s a time for new experiences, however, orgies are a few levels above the casual hookup. I can’t say I’ve ever heard of casual orgies.

As far as being a “must do,” personally I’m not about that. Even as a child, I didn’t like to share so there’s no way in hell I would share now. If you feel so inclined to do so, do you boo. Just be sure to set boundaries.

Finding a group to participate may be a more difficult task, but the key to the whole situation here is communication. Whether you want to experiment with your friends or strangers is up to you. I think for the full experience, definitely seek out strangers. Like, if it all goes terribly wrong, you won’t want to look those people in the eye ever again. Although honestly, you don’t usually find out these things about people until alcohol is involved. And I mean a lot of alcohol, so be safe and make good choices my friends.

Make a list of dos and don’ts to help you navigate your way through this new experience. For example, do always use protection. I feel like this is a no brainer, but your chances of catching a disease are definitely increased by a lot in this situation. Don’t force yourself into anything. If you aren’t comfortable with the situation but your partner is interested, don’t feel obligated to comply.

I’ve heard only horror stories about threesomes; two’s company but three’s a crowd, so… does that mean four is the whole CNU community?

What is the best way to enter a class late?

I’m glad you asked because lately I’ve been seeing people come in late and cause a ruckus. If you have a 50 minute class and you wake up from a nap 30 minutes into it, just take the L my dude. It’s not worth disrupting the whole class to come for less than half of the class period. Trust me, you will get judged, most definitely by upperclassmen and probably by your professor as well.

If you decide you can make it in a timely fashion, though, proceed with caution. Don’t make a scene when you come in. It’s okay to quietly slip in your classroom and take a seat as close to the door as you can. Your friends will understand if you don’t sit by them for once. Your class will be over before you know it and you can spill the tea about the weekend afterwards, the world will go on. If you feel so inclined, apologize to your professor for being late after the class has ended. They understand things happen, and as long as it’s not a regular occurance, you’ll be fine. Don’t make a habit of being late to class, but don’t sweat it if you have to be.

— Becky out

*Submissions have been edited for clarity and length.