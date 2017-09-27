The Dangers of ‘Facebook Activism’

With the spread of information so easily accessible through social media sites, a rise in misinformed Facebook petitions rile people up with little or no facts to back them.

On Sept. 7, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced that she would be launching a new comment-and-review period to develop a more effective method for adjudicating sexual assault on college campuses.

In response, a petition via change.org was started by a CNU Student.

The petition is titled “Ask CNU to Stand By Title IX,” and within a few days, it gathered 1000+ supporters.

The petition states that “DeVos said the guidelines will be rolled back, she did not announce any new policies that would immediately be put in place to help combat sexual assault on college and university campuses across the country.”

The link provided to DeVos’ announcement is not a video or transcript of her actual speech, but an abridged commentary claiming to summarize what she actually said.

The petition argues that the Title IX regulations in question have made CNU a better place, and protected young women from the “hands of predatory men.”

It asks that “we, as a campus, will take on the social responsibility to continue to abide by Title IX regulations of dealing with complaints of sexual assault and protections for victims, no matter what the law says we should or should not do.”

While I believe this is perfectly well intentioned, I fear that it portrays a misrepresentation of what Title IX is, what Title IX regulations are and what DeVos communicated.

For the past two summers, I have worked with Dr. Kaufer Busch, an American Studies Professor, on researching Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Dr. Kaufer Busch co-authored a forthcoming book, “The Transformation of Title IX,” with General Counsel of the University of Kentucky William Thro. In my work with Dr. Kaufer Busch, I have spent extensive time researching the legislative, judicial and administrative history of Title IX.

In addition, I have presented research on Title IX at academic conferences, where my work was critiqued by scholars in relevant fields.

I am by no means a Title IX expert, and would never claim to be.

However, the time I’ve spent researching this law has shown me that it is far more complicated than it seems, and also that immediate emotional reactions that come from its subject matter might cloud the legal aspects imperative for understanding.

The text of Title IX is only 37 words long.

Since the statute’s passage, it has accumulated hundreds of pages in guidance documents.

As 1000+ CNU students signed this petition, I find it unlikely that all of them, or even a majority of them, have read those guidance documents issued by the Obama Administration that will be under revision, or were just rescinded.

The reason for my doubt is that the guidance documents themselves are high in volume, take a lot of time to understand, rely on a lot of court precedent which is equally confusing unless you take time studying it and also can be relatively difficult to find.

While the Department of Education announced that they were rescinding the 2011 Guidance on Sexual Violence, which caused a lot of controversy surrounding due process rights, this does not mean that educational institutions now have no liability regarding sexual misconduct, harassment or assault.

Additionally, a desire to offer due process rights to the accused does not mean that the victim/survivor will be silenced.

DeVos even stresses the necessity of protecting the voice of the victim. She states:

“Any failure to address sexual misconduct on campus fails all students. Any school that refuses to take seriously a student who reports sexual misconduct is one that discriminates. And any school that uses a system biased toward finding a student responsible for sexual misconduct also commits discrimination.”

I fear that part of the hysteria caused by this speech—not only at CNU but around the nation—comes from a lack of research into the way that law works. Title IX, the statute, is law—congressionally-approved law.

It’s not going anywhere, no matter what the current Department of Education wants.

In order to interpret Title IX’s rather ambiguous text, which prohibits discrimination in educational institutions on the basis of sex, the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights may issue official regulations, which are approved by Congress and codified in the Federal Regulations, and guidance documents.

Guidance documents do not carry the power of law, however, if they are affirmed by the Supreme Court, they effectively do.

Title IX regulations approved by Congress which carry the power of law prohibit sexual harassment.

The Supreme Court has affirmed that under Title IX, you as a student have a private right of action—meaning that you may sue your educational institution on your own if you feel your rights are violated, your educational institution is financially liable for discrimination where they knew it occurred and your educational institution is liable in instances of student-on-student harassment.

These rights under Title IX are not going to disappear, even as the 2011 Guidance document is now void.

I also fear that as people saw such posts on their social media, they perhaps feared that all of their protections against sexual harassment, misconduct and assault were just null and void that very instant.

I was worried that people might assume that without gathering signatures on this petition, CNU would allow for students to rape one another without consequence.

I was worried that hysteria would lead people to assume that Title IX in general was disappearing, leaving no new remedy for protection against discrimination on the basis of sex.

We live in an era where activism constitutes sharing a Facebook post.

We are quick to blame polarization, misleading media and the spread of demonizing rhetoric for our society’s problems.

It is easy to harbor resentment, fear and hatred for political figures when we allow ourselves and our media to simplify and misrepresent their decisions.

Don’t get me wrong—I do not like Betsy DeVos. I do not like Trump.

I do not like really anything about the politics of the United States within the past 18 months.

However, disliking policy or the actions of a leader does not excuse intellectual laziness or knee-jerk reactions.

I firmly believe that sexual assault is one of the most egregious crimes a human can ever commit.

I firmly believe that my university should hear the voices of victims, and provide the services necessary to aide them in whatever path after the incident they choose.

I firmly believe that as a society, we have a long way to go before rape culture is completely eradicated.

However, I know that Title IX is not disappearing.

I know that DeVos does not intend to get rid of all rights of the victims of assault.

I also know that as most educational institutions that have complied with Title IX guidances have spent enormous amounts of time and resources on creating effective methods for dealing with sexual harassment and assault, it is very unlikely than an institution like CNU will completely rid itself of all existing procedures.

While perhaps not everyone has the hours necessary to research and understand Title IX and jurisprudence in the United States, the effort to seek out the actual speech DeVos gave, or the new interim Q&A issued on the 22nd is rather minimal, and might save us unnecessary anxieties.

Perhaps, if we do decide that we need to take a stand, we may take one that is more calculated and aimed at true issues at hand.

The Department of Education is entering a comment-and-review period where stakeholders, institutions, educators, students and the community at large may voice their concerns.

Before any new guidances are developed, with a form of permanence, you have an opportunity to join a dialogue—mandated by the Administrative Procedures Act, which the 2011 Guidance never adhered to—and express your fears and interests.

As students at a liberal arts institution, and as a part of the world’s educated populace, I believe we have a duty to demand objective and factual information so that we may use our reasoning to derive our own conclusions—and we ought to demand this not only from our media outlets, but from ourselves.

I ask that if you have even a twinge of doubt in your understanding of this complex but highly relevant issue, you spend some time finding answers yourself.

Find DeVos’ speech, and read it. Spend some time checking out the legislative history of Title IX.

Read the Sept. 22 statement from the Department of Education, and look into why legal scholars and feminists alike have taken issue with the procedures mandated by the 2011 Guidance.

Read the other guidances and regulations.

And most importantly, just do a Google search on why Title IX is controversial.

Intelligent people—specifically intelligent women—disagree about whether Title IX’s current interpretation and enforcement is best for society, or constitutional.

And I’ll let you in on a secret: those who disagree with it do not do so due to sexism or in favor or taking away the rights of victims/survivors.

There are real, logical reasons as to why the procedures warranted replacement and review.

Additionally, there are real, logical reasons as to why some scholars and experts advocated for the guidances.

It might be valuable to learn what those reasons are, on both sides, before making up one’s mind.

As one of my professors always says, “trust but verify.”