The importance of ethical journalism

Last week in my opinion piece titled “#WhyIMedia,” I spent time discussing the role and importance of media. I decried President Trump’s team’s efforts to delegitimize news agencies such as CNN for publishing “fake news.”

I found it appalling, but I only felt that way because it was unjustified. The “fake news” controversy came about following the now infamous unverified dossier that was published by Buzzfeed pointing out possible ties between Trump and Russia. Unlike the CNN report which simply stated that Trump was presented with documents, I—along with many industry professionals—believe Buzzfeed broke journalistic integrity by publishing the document without confirmation. Despite following journalistic ethics, Trump decided to tie CNN with Buzzfeed as “fake news.”

So I guess you could say I do agree with the president. I believe there is such a thing as “fake news.” It is any news agency which ignores its moral and ethical responsibilities as agents of the press. As I wrote in last week’s opinion piece, “If the building blocks of journalistic ethics are undermined at the lowest levels, the press will be corrupted and fail to protect the citizens.”

I’ve seen that a bit in various media organizations around campus. One such group published an article that became the catalyst for another opinion this week written by Kelsey Schnoebelen.

The story was published by CNU’s chapter of HerCampus, an online magazine, and it “reported” the stereotypes levied against each of the Panhellenic organizations.

The original purpose of the story could be seen as noble; it wanted to go beyond the stereotypes and prove that they aren’t true. But the way it was presented to the public prevented that goal from ever coming to fruition.

One major qualm I have with the story is the anonymous nature of it.

There are very few instances that I believe an author should remain anonymous. For example, I can see a weekly column where someone divulges details of their personal life as requiring anonymity. Not a listicle style piece.

There is also a lack of transparency. The author’s Greek affiliation could easily have influenced her perception of the various organizations, and that needs to be made clear.

At The Captain’s Log, whenever we have a potential conflict of interest, we make it clear that the author is a member of an affiliated organization or team. We would prefer to be able to stand behind our articles from the get-go than have to go back and fix something.

This is not the case with other media organizations around campus.

With the sorority stereotype article, it was initially titled “Greek Gossip: CNU Sorority Stereotypes,” but was then changed to “Debunking CNU Sorority Stereotypes.”

This is not the first time HerCampus has changed a title. This past week, a story called “The Stages of Getting Drunk”—fittingly written by “anonymous”—was changed to a much tamer “The Stages of Going Out on a Friday Night.”

Now I’m not necessarily criticizing the topics that the group chooses to write about as they fill a much different niche than we do at The Captain’s Log.

I’m just encouraging all the media organizations around campus to hold themselves accountable to the rules of journalism. Don’t let one organization bring the rest of us down in the minds of the administration. Let’s not give people reason to call The Captain’s Log “fake news.”