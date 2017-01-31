The “real” CNU sorority stereotypes

Note from the editor-in-chief: Kelsey Schnoebelen, a sister of Alpha Sigma Alpha (ASA), wrote this opinion piece in response to a story published by CNU’s chapter of the online magazine HerCampus on Jan. 24. The story was originally entitled “Greek Gossip: CNU Sorority Stereotypes,” and it was authored by a HerCampus writer who remained anonymous upon publication.

Although there is a disclaimer that states “this article is here to show that the stereotypes are not true,” the story still caused controversy with members of the Greek community, resulting in several changes. Among these were an entire section about ASA being removed and the title was changed to “Debunking CNU Sorority Stereotypes.”

Sorority stereotypes are inevitable on any college campus across the country. Just because they are reinforced in some places, though, does not necessarily mean they should be accepted as universal truths. As a student who rushed over a year and a half ago, I have experienced Panhellenic life from both the outside and inside.

The fact of the matter is this campus is way too small and the organizations do way too much good for these stereotypes to be perpetuated here when they are not true.

The Greek Life presence at CNU helps contribute to its uniqueness. At many schools, the experience one gets is starkly different than the one seen here. Competition rules the systems there, leaving the organizations disjointed.

The word that comes to mind first and foremost here is unity. CNU’s Panhellenic is made up of seven, amazing sororities full of passionate and driven women.

Not only will these women go out of their way for their own sisters, but they more often than not will band together when one woman needs it the most. It is not solely joining a sorority at CNU—it is joining a community.

Another attribute Panhellenic women can rightfully boast about is their dedication to philanthropy. Each of the seven sororities on campus are actively raising money or donating their time at any given moment of the year, even during breaks.

Not only are they falling into step with what President Trible calls ‘Defining Significance’ on campus, but they are making their marks in the local communities and nationally.

Academic success is something Panhellenic women should be proud of. There are GPA requirements for each sorority and having a support system of women to help you study and hold you accountable is an advantage not everyone has.

We are students first and foremost and hold that concept in high regard. There are various tools and aids to help women succeed and do well in the classroom and these tools are unlike any outside of a sorority because they are built on compassion and care. No one tool is superior to the others.

Additionally, alumni networking is another perk that accompanies a membership to these lifelong organizations. There are chapters of each sorority located all over the country, so as a Panhellenic woman, you’re bound to run into a sister somewhere in any given occupational field.

Personally, I am majoring in political science. While there are few of us in my sisterhood pursuing this while in undergrad, I can think of several of my graduated sisters who are becoming established in the field that I can go to for help or advice.

Speaking as a woman in a sorority, it is disheartening to see the negative stigma surrounding this group of women. Sure, it may not be for everyone, but someone’s decision to be involved in this aspect of college life is just that: their decision.

Even in the year and a half I spent on campus not involved in the Panhellenic community, I never understood why people would constantly strive to find flaws and put the women down for their involvement. Being a member of this community of women is something that we should not shame or judge, but instead be proud of.