Over my four years as a writer and editor at The Captain’s Log, this has easily been by far been one of the most time-intensive, exhausting issues I’ve ever worked on. But it was also the most rewarding.

When I started to think last weekend about what news stories I would want to cover, I knew that I had to do something concerning the inauguration.

The last time we celebrated a transfer of power from one president to the next, some of the freshman class hadn’t even reached an age that was in the double digits.

What I didn’t expect as I was planning out this week’s issue, however, was which event I decided deserved to have the main focus, that is, until this past Saturday, Jan. 21.

I was expecting the Women’s March in Washington D.C. to attract a large crowd as I had been hearing about the event since the election.

I knew of a few friends planning on going, so I figured I would just talk to them, get a few quotes and pictures and call it a day.

As the day wore on, I kept reading new updates about how these marches were surpassing all previous estimations. For example, a march planned in Chicago had to be canceled since there was legitimately no safe way to fit all the demonstrators along the intended route.

Organizers were originally planning to bring in “just” 50,000 people, but according to numerous media outlets, including the Chicago Tribune, CBS and NBC, an estimated 250,000 individuals eventually showed up.

According to USA Today, this trend was the case worldwide as 2.6 million people from 32 different countries took part in 673 different marches. There were even protestors in Antarctica.

Just as organizers were not planning on having that many supporters, I was not expecting the number of posts I saw on various social media sites by my fellow CNU students, professors and alumni.

I took to Facebook and posted in the various “Class of 20__” pages to try andfind a larger pool of potential sources. The amount of feedback I received solidified my decision to devote so much of this week’s issue to the Women’s Marches.

My initial plans were to have a collage solely on the front page and write an accompanying story on the third page.

Receiving dozens of replies of those interested in contributing made me reconsider my approach, which is why I chose to continue the collage on the second page and even continue to put pictures in this section.

Considering the amount of interest people had in being a part of this story, I felt it would be wrong of me to turn down their pictures and tales from the march.

Even alumni who graduated back in 2014 found out about my project and contacted me, even though they were at least three years removed from the university.

In the past I’ve tried to use Facebook groups in order to try and find sources, but I never got as passionate of a response as I did for this topic.

I think part of the reason why so many people have felt so strongly about these Women’s Marches is that this is one of the first major historical protests our generation has been old enough to fully participate in and influence.

And this protest is even more noteworthy because of the sheer magnitude of participants. If estimates published by The Washington Post are to be believed, more than 500,000 people took part in marches in Washington, D.C alone.

That is double the amount of protesters who watched Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. give his “I Have a Dream” speech and around the same number who marched on Washington in 1969 to protest the Vietnam War.

Now to avoid being completely biased, I will admit that these marches weren’t perfect. A major controversy headed into the weekend was that the Women’s March organizers revoked official partnership status from the group New Wave Feminists, an anti-abortion organization from Texas.

But at the same time, this was not a march centered around the topic of abortion. It was a march that sought to unite people behind the fight to attain and protect women rights and equality.

And just because the anti-abortion protestors’ organization didn’t have its name attached to the March didn’t also mean that they would face discrimination from those in attendance who believe in a woman’s right to choose.

Reports of anti-abortion groups surfaced. According to a story by The Huffington Post in which they spoke to individuals of such organizations, pro-choice supporters commended their actions.

Catherine Glenn Foster, the general council for a self-described life-affirming medical clinic, told reporters that she experienced a wide range of interactions with others in attendance.

She attributed this scattering of opinions to the fact that “This is not a monolithic march. It’s a march of so many diverse people and diverse viewpoints.”

This acceptance of diverse viewpoints is why I still think that the marches are an incredible accomplishment. Despite the fact that those divides do exist, the protests remained peaceful.

Even Breitbart, known for its noticeable alt-right history, confirmed reports that there were zero arrests in Washington, DC. According to The Associated Press, this comes just one day after a protest led by self-described anarchists led to 200 arrests on charges of felony rioting.

The reason I mention Brietbart’s conservativism is that President Trump and his team have led a crusade against the media, criticizing many reputable outlets.

In his first press conference since being elected, Trump refused to take a question from a CNN reporter with his justification that the organization was “fake news.”

Many individuals and organizations—including Trump-approved Fox News—defended CNN from this attack by the new president.

It is alarming how dismissive the Trump team in general has been toward the press.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer recently went on a tirade about how the media was seeking to undermine Trump at his inauguration by pointing out how the crowd size was much smaller than that from the 2009 inauguration.

Spicer asserted “this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”—despite numerous pieces of evidence disproving that.

Chuck Todd from NBC’s “Meet the Press” questioned Trump’s senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, about these false claims in an interview on his show. Conway responded with that Spicer was not telling falsehoods, but merely providing “alternative facts.”

If we are to live in a nation where the president seeks to assert that “alternative facts” are the truth and reputable news outlets are “fake news,” then I am taking my job as editor-in-chief as an even larger responsibility. I know that comparing The Captain’s Log to these global news agencies is elevating it to a far too grandiose level.

But if the building blocks of journalistic ethics are undermined at the lowest levels, the press will be corrupted and fail to protect the citizens. Transgressions and lies told by the government must be covered to the same extent that positive contributions by the citizens are reported.

And so I believe that the message of peace and unification that the Women’s March tried to convey to the world is one that deserves to be spread. Even though underlying tensions may have existed, the positivity and faith in humanity it helped some people regain are to be commended.

As the country is seemingly headed into a politically heated and active four years, let us just hope that the lessons learned from these peaceful protests can be repeated in the future.