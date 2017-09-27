A New Meaning to Family

A family is something that everyone has and is born with no matter what, but each family is different. Of course, I have my family that I was born into, but I also have another family that no one else can have except for the people in this family. My lacrosse team is my second family. I live with them, they know my problems and they always have my back. This family is so unique and so close to my heart.

I have played sports my whole life and that has allowed me to be a part of different families. In high school, I remember my lacrosse team going to Virginia Beach for a spring break tournament and always having a prank war with our coach. One of my fondest memories is writing “honk if you think I’m cute” on his car and having to drive all the way there with it on the window and getting honks on the highway. These are the kinds of memories and bonds that can only be formed through the experiences I have had on sports teams.

I trust my teammates on and off the field, I know that they will always be here for me which makes me know that I will always have 30 other sisters for life. My CNU lacrosse family has made college so amazing and I can’t imagine going through life without them.

If I had never played sports I never would have been able to be a part of such an amazing group of people.

My experiences in athletics growing up have allowed me to meet so many people that have changed my life and they led me to CNU where I met my best friends.

I know I would have some other type of family if I didn’t have my team, but there is something about competing with each other that makes it different than other experiences. The trust, love and respect we have for one another is indescribable and I will always cherish this family I have become a part of.