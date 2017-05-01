Baseball defeats top ranked team

The Captains took down top ranked team SUNY Cortland Saturday Feb. 25 in a 5-3 battle at Captains park.

During a seven inning game, cut short by a hail storm, the team was able to pull ahead in the last few moments to make it count.

The Captains fell short in the beginning in a 3-0 game when they finally made an impact four innings in.

Senior AJ Nicely added a double in the fifth inning as Nicholas Baham added another double in the fifth helping CNU get out of a hole and back into the game.

On the pitching mound, freshman standout, Tyler Jumper pitched well beyond his years as he performed two spotless innings right out of the pen. Along with Jumper, junior Craig Johnson showed off his skills in the outfield running down a fly ball and getting the ball to third to end a minor threat.

Later on in the second inning, Cortland was able to get a pair of runs. Luckily, Baham made a tremendous play throwing a rocket to first which ended a bases loaded situation.

Once the visiting team put two on the board, Jumper was released from the pen with perfect timing to end the Red Dragons momentum.

The Captains were able to find their groove in the fourth inning when they started to put numbers on the board.

With two men on the bases, Nicely stepped up to the plate and hit a line drive into left outfield at the first pitch he saw. He was able to run in two men to home plate to fuel the teams fire. As Jumper was able to get through a quick top of the fifth inning, the team continued momentum in their up to bat opportunity.

With Baham up to bat he hit the second pitch into right center which found its way to the warning track and allowed both runners to score on the way to a 4-3 edge.

Looking for a safe edge, the Captains threw one more on the board in the bottom of the sixth.

Johnson opened the sixth inning with a single to left, he moved to second base by a hit from Ryan Grubbs. Johnson crossed the plate when Austin Henry hit a ground ball into outfield and was mishandled by the Red Dragons.

Entering the seventh inning with a 5-3 lead the storm fast approached and forced the game to end.