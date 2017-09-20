Cabrera’s balancing act

Ricardo Cabrera adds volunteer coaching to his plate along with classes, homework, a job and practice.

Everyone knows that college is a balancing act. Between practices, runs, class, homework, an on-campus job and coaching, track and field athlete Ricardo Cabrera seems to have mastered the strategy—even with his choice of dining halls. Commons for lunch, then Regattas for dinner is just part of his daily balancing act.

For fifth-year athlete and volunteer coach Cabrera, running is more than a fun pastime, it’s a job and a lifestyle.

Initially, it was simply a way to relieve mental stress. “When you’re running, there’s really nothing else going on.” Cabrera said. “It’s like a nice void.”

Cabrera attributes frequent practice as a key element of his success, and eventually, his recruitment by coach Matthew Barreau.

“I kept grinding and when you win and start getting better, it feels good, and it’s a different kind of experience,” Cabrera said.

As a volunteer coach, Cabrera has the added role of a mentor to his athletic responsibilities.

His experience with Barreau taught him the importance of being more than just an athlete.

“Coach Barreau believed in building character,” Cabrera said. “You’re a life coach, not just a coach for running.”

A supplemental source of preparation for coaching is the classroom. As a psychology major, Cabrera applies his schoolwork to communicating and making connections on the field.

The tie to athletic training was “one of the reasons I wanted to be a psychology major,” Cabrera said.

“If you can put to training the understanding of how the athlete works and reacts to your type of coaching, you can make them a lot better.”

Tying in school, sports, and a career, Cabrera’s job at RunnerSpace means he is part of a network which fosters connections among runners throughout the country.

His former on-campus job at the gym meant fifteen to twenty more hours of commitment to long days of morning runs, afternoon practices and much more.

With so much to do, Cabrera made sure to map out everything on a schedule, planning out practice, classes and work shifts.

“I just made sure I knew what I had every day,” Cabrera said. “It was really structured.”

Scheduling and planning are arguably only half the battle, as Cabrera’s lifestyle clearly requires motivation and commitment. When asked what Barreau would say, Cabrera responded: “I am passionate, I love running and I’m willing to go the distance.”

Although Cabrera has no shortage of athletic achievement, he considers his most important achievement to be his academic success at CNU.

“In high school, I wasn’t the best student,” Cabrera said. “Then in college I started doing pretty well in school.”

Next year, Cabrera will work at a running store and try to volunteer coach in Colorado, keeping with his mission to pursue a career in coaching. In his words, volunteering is “putting back into the sport which gave me a lot.”