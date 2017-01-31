Callahan travels to Music City

Ever since freshman year, I have always wanted to attend the NCAA Convention.

I remember sitting in at our Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) meetings, being a shy, yet active member, trying to process all of the legislation that was being voted on that year.

The behind the scenes work of the NCAA fascinated me, and as I grew more involved in SAAC, my desire to understand the process grew. Finally, in October of my senior year, I applied and was selected to represent CNU and the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) at the 2017 NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee.

Along with myself, five other CAC athletes were selected to attend, meeting in Baltimore, MD on Wednesday Jan. 18 before heading to Nashville for the convention.

We all come from different sports, different institutions, and hold different perspectives, but we couldn’t have meshed any better.

Meeting the other athletes from the conference was one of my favorite parts of this experience because I loved getting to know them on a non-competitive level.

We were partnered up to room in the Gaylord Opryland Resort, a 57-acre hotel. That’s right, 57 acres and yes, that means we got lost… a lot!

When we arrived, we had some time to explore the hotel and learn the ropes, but I’m still not convinced we ever fully knew them.

That evening, Carrie, our Associate Athletic Director, and I went to the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators (NACWAA) reception.

Here we met a few different people and were able to share our stories of where we were from and some of our passions. This is a really cool organization that encourages advancement through leadership, education, networking, and career guidance.

It wasn’t until Thursday when the real fun began. Those attending the convention were allowed to choose between a significant amount of “menu sessions” to sit in on.

These are seminars with various types of subjects so we could learn a little more in depth about an area we were interested in. The first one I chose was focused on the wellbeing and mental health of student-athletes. I find this topic to be extremely important and was eager to gain a better understanding of the steps being taken to reduce the stigma associated with mental health in student-athletes.

After this session, we went to the SAAC luncheon and then directly to the Special Olympics event.

Division III partners with Special Olympics and we were fortunate enough to be able to spend the afternoon playing with the Tennessee Special Olympians.

We broke up into teams and went station to station learning everything from stretching techniques to flag football strategies. (Maybe I’ll be able to relay some of those tactics into our lacrosse season that’s about to start.)

It truly is an amazing feeling getting to leave a lasting impact on the different athletes participating in Special Olympics.

From here, we went to the opening business session, or kick-off to the convention. The President of the NCAA gave a great address and then went into an award honoring the great Pat Summit.

The woman who received the award said a great quote that I wanted to share. “In life, and tennis, it is better to serve than receive.” I think this quote really encompasses the types of people and athletes Division III tries to promote with the help of their tag line, “Discover. Develop. Dedicate.”

Not only is the goal of Division III administrators to help athletes succeed for themselves on the field, but also in a life serving others. Immediately following the kickoff was the delegates’ reception and Division III student athlete social.

Friday morning, we went into the Division III business forum where we learned the more in depth details on each of the legislative proposals. Finally, I was able to fully understand all of the ways in which the NCAA creates new proposals.

This took a few hours, but apparently was extremely fast compared to prior years. Following this forum of open discussion and legislative review, we had the CAC meeting in which every school in the conference had administrative representatives. There were certain initiatives that were discussed and voted on here as well.

Saturday morning was the actual voting on the proposed legislation. Each institution was allowed one vote and each conference as a whole had one vote.

I loved seeing how much the student-athletes had a voice on each of the proposed items. Those on National SAAC got to say a speech expressing their opinions on whether or not the regulation should be passed.

This truly exemplified the student-athlete point of view and showed what was best for the athletes. The administrators voting definitely took this into account as they cast their votes.

DIII is the largest out of all three in the NCAA and I am proud to be a student-athlete in this division.

After experiencing the convention, I feel as though I have gained a much better understanding on how the NCAA maintains operations and how the administrators strive to give us the best experience possible.

My advice for any athlete that may attend is to meet as many people as possible and go to as many sessions as you can.

It is an incredible networking opportunity and will equip you with knowledge to enhance your student-athlete experience.