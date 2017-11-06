Captains Place Top Three At Lee Hall Mansion

The men’s and women’s cross country team this past Saturday hosted a meet at Lee Hall Mansion. Christopher Newport’s 11th ranked men’s team took its third straight Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) win and the women’s placed fourth overall.

As the men’s competition progressed, the Captains were victorious with the top-three finishers and they placed nine runners in the top-20 overall. The team finished the entire meet with 27 points, which was much higher than the field. York College placed second with 58 points, while Salisbury, Mary Washington, and Southern Virginia came out in the top-five.

For the women’s side, the Christopher Newport Captains posted a final score of 98 points, which put the team in fourth place in the team standings. York College won the title with 51 points overall, while Salisbury and Mary Washington followed close behind. Southern Virginia rounded off the top-five teams.

Aside from the collaborative scores, Grayson Reid made history in the individual category. The senior, who has been very successful throughout his career at CNU, became the second runner in CAC history to win three straight league titles. He took the individual crown after finishing the 8k in 24:46.3. As the most decorated runner in CAC history, he was named the

Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2014 before winning all of his conference titles as a sophomore.

In the women’s 6k, Monica Lannen led the Captains after finishing fifth overall with a time of 23:22.1. This made history with the 18th-fastest clocking ever in the program. Kathryn

Wilson and Abby Snyder also took away top-25 efforts for CNU. Wilson placed 14th in 24:10.1, while Snyder was 21st in 24:51.6.

With the conference meet out of the way, Christopher Newport will head up to Williamsburg for the Tribe Open on Nov. 3 before returning home for the South/Southeast Regional Championships, which will be held on Nov.11 at Lee Hall Mansion.