Carter’s 1000th point

Marcus Carter, a six foot two junior guard from Williamsburg, Va. Made history in the men’s basketball game against St. Mary’s last week.

Only about 30 men in the history of CNU men’s basketball have ever accomplished what Carter could last week. He scored his 1000th point against the Seahawks.

“The defender was late getting to me when I came off of a screen so I tried to drive past and got some contact but was still able to make the right-handed lay-up,” Carter said describing the play in which he scored his momentous 1000th point.

One can only imagine the feeling after knowing you have finally achieved the feat of scoring 1000 points in only three years of college basketball.

Carter said he took a second to take it all in but he had to jump right back into the game as St. Mary’s was ready to head down the court and get some points back.

It wasn’t a personal goal for Carter to score 1000 points but he told himself that, “if I get it, I get it, but my main focus is to just win games and help my teammates.”

He did help his teammates and the Captains were able to take home a victory after a hard-fought game against St. Mary’s. It was a big win for the team as it is another win in the CAC for the Captains that will help them go further in the playoffs at the end of the season.

Carter is only a junior and wants to continue to get better at basketball and be able to help his team grow as an organization.

“Just working hard in and out of the gym, making sure I stay healthy and building chemistry with my teammates,” Carter said is what he strives to do throughout the season.

Not only has Carter had an amazing college basketball career, but he finished off a great high school basketball career as well three years ago.

While attending Bruton High School in Williamsburg, Va. Carter reaches his 1000 points goal.

“In high school my dad was the first 1000th point scorer at my school and once I achieved it in high school my dad and I were the first father-son duo to accomplish it,” Carter said.

Carter tries to get in the gym as much as possible to work on parts of his game he feels he may be his biggest weaknesses. He is working hard to lead the Captains far in the playoffs.

During his freshman year, Carter was CAC Rookie of the Year and was named second team all-conference.

In his sophomore year he was CAC Player of the Year, first team all-region, district player of the year, and first team all-American.

In his junior year he accomplishes 1000 points and works to give his seniors the best season they could imagine.