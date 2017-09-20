CNU football falls to Frostburg Bobcats

Football team drops to 2-1 in the NJAC after loss against Frostburg this past Saturday night at Pomoco Stadium.

A week after their 20-7 victory over Hampden-Sydney College, the CNU Men’s Football team dropped an in-conference heartbreaker 33-30 against the 11th ranked team in the country, the Frostburg State Bobcat’s.

Frostburg State’s Quarterback Connor Fox tossed a 23-yard touchdown to junior tight end Christian Dipaola with 2:23 left on the clock. Christopher Newport took over on their own 25-yard line with 2:12 left to go, but Frostburg’s defense stood tall as Kearney was sacked twice and the Captains were unable to get a first down. The Bobcat’s ran out the rest of the clock and walked off the field victorious.

Pomoco Stadium had a solid crowd turnout for a Saturday night as 3,323 people came out to watch the battle between the two undefeated teams.

Despite the loss, senior quarterback K.J. Kearney had quite the performance as he completed 21 of his 34 passes to go along with 319 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Through three games, the senior already has 10 passing touchdowns which puts him at the top of the conference. On the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker Brennan Gary dominated the game with 14 total tackles and an interception on the opening play of the game which set up a 42-yard field goal by Ben Gabarini.

After the Captains struck first on the scoreboard, the Bobcat’s responded by scoring on back to back drives to jump out to a 14-3 lead early in the game. With 13 seconds left in the first quarter, Kearney hit wide out Joshua Davis with a 15-yard pass for the Captain’s first touchdown of the game.

Frostburg drew first blood in the second quarter at the 8:47 mark with a 41-yard field goal by kicker Hassan Mostafa which extended their lead to seven. The Captains quickly responded as return man K.J. Holloway took the kickoff back 62 yards to put the Captains in great field position. Kearney zipped a 10-yard touchdown pass to the senior wide out, Khiry Weaver to tie the game up 17-17 with 8:03 left. Frostburg’s kicker Mostafa ended up giving Frostburg the 20-17 lead heading into halftime as he nailed a 30-yard field goal with time expiring.

The third quarter was full of turnovers. The Captains and Bobcats combined for four turnovers as both teams fumbled once while also throwing an interception. The Captains were the only team to strike the scoreboard in third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kearney to Davis once again to gain a 24-20 lead.

An action-packed fourth quarter started out with a one-yard touchdown run by Frostburg’s running back Jamaal Morant at the 14:28 mark. The Captains came out on the next drive determined to gain their lead back.

On the first play of the drive, Kearney hit his wide out, Weaver on a 34-yard pass down the middle of the field. A couple plays later, Kearney threw his fourth passing touchdown of the night on a 25-yard dime to the senior tight end, Danny Matson.

After both teams failed to score on their pursuing drives, Frostburg got the ball with 5:43 left in the game. The Bobcats drove down the field and put the final nail in the coffin as Frostburg’s Fox hit Dipaola for the wide-open touchdown.

The football team now drops to 2-1 and 1-1 in the NJAC but will get a chance to improve their record as they travel on the road next Saturday to Montclair, NJ and will play the Montclair State Red Hawks starting at 1:00 p.m.