CNU Takes Down Salisbury

There are a few accomplishments that all athletes strive to achieve over their careers: winning a championship ring or setting a new record to name a couple.

Another extremely important one is taking on a difficult rival and coming out on top.

Both of Christopher Newport’s basketball teams did just that as they squeaked out close victories over Salisbury on Jan. 25. This was the second win for the women over the Seagulls this season, while the men avenged a heartbreaking loss following a Salisbury half-court buzzer-beater during their first matchup on Dec. 17.

Porter goes off

Basketball may be a team sport, but it was clear who was responsible for the women’s team’s 61-58 victory on Wednesday. Junior Sam Porter had the best game of her career, registering a double-double with 10 points and 33 points. It was the first 30-point game for a CNU player since the 2014 season, when now-assistant coach Nicole Mitchell scored 38.

Although Porter scored more than half of CNU’s points alone, she did receive help from her teammates on the offensive side. Junior Devon Byrd was the second leading scorer for the Captains as she finished with nine points and sophomore Jessica Daguilh had five offensive rebounds.

The Captains, with an undefeated 19-0 record, now have a commanding hold on first place in the conference. That will be put on the line, however, as CNU travels to Mary Washington on Feb. 1.

Mary Wash was the preseason conference favorite, but CNU won the first matchup between the two teams 75-67.

2.9 seconds

For the second time in a row, the game came down to the last 2.9 seconds for the men’s teams.

The last time the two teams met, Salisbury let fly a half-court buzzer-beater at the 2.9 second mark.

This time, junior Marcus Carter was fouled with 2.9 seconds on the clock that set up the game-winning points.

It was a tough game for the Captains who, despite taking a 5-0 lead to start the game, found themselves in a ten-point hole early.

The team battled back, led by seniors Tim Daly and Rayshard Brown—who both finished with 13 points.

Having avenged their first loss to Salisbury, CNU now owns the top spot in the CAC.