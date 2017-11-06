Coach Birch Prepares Volleyball for Postseason

As Women’s Volleyball enjoys winning record for the 2017 season, they rest up for postseason play.

The Christopher Newport University Women’s Volleyball team has been extremely successful this season as they currently have a 25-3 overall record.

The team has had many successes, including a conference championship last season, which can partly be accredited to their head coach Lindsay Birch.

Coach Birch has been coaching here for 16 years and prior to that she was a student athlete herself at CNU for four years.

“The choice was easy, the opportunity to coach at your alma mater is a special one. I love CNU and to be a part of such a great university is a blessing,” Birch says

She thoroughly enjoyed her time as a student athlete at CNU and says that her “connection to the people and mission of CNU goes well beyond the volleyball court. CNU is family to me and I can’t imagine a more fulfilling or wonderful job than the one I have now.”

Luckily for her team, she knows what it is like to be a student athlete, specifically at CNU.

She claims that her favorite part about being a college volleyball coach is helping the student athletes reach their potential on and off the court.

“This season, our senior class has worked really hard and made great sacrifices to be in the position they are currently in, leading our program to another awesome season,” Birch says

She continues to discuss how senior co-captain Tylar McGill has been the base for CNU Volleyball. “Her leadership and positive spirit has made everyone else around her better.” Birch says. She also mentions how senior Katelyn Newsome has developed into a person and player of great confidence and resilience. It is helping athletes, such as these, that keeps Coach

Birch coming back season after season.

The team has been very successful this season. “This team is a joy to coach. We have a lot of talent, but more importantly our team works very hard and enjoys playing together,” Birch says As the season is coming to an end Birch mentioned to prepare for postseason they have been trying to get lots of rest so they are fresh and ready for a long postseason run.

One piece of advice that Birch wants all of her student athletes to know is that, “the opportunity to be a student-athlete is a special one. Use your time wisely on things that matter. Having fun will happen when you work hard and see that effort pay off. Don’t waste time now on things that 20 years later will mean nothing to you. Establishing friendships and developing yourself as a person are things you will never regret.”

The volleyball team will be back in action, fighting for their chance at another championship on Nov. 2 at Christopher Newport University for the CAC semifinals at 7:00 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of CNU OCPR