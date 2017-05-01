Despite stress the recruiting process has perks

Being a college athlete has many benefits. There are the benefits that many people think of such as getting a scholarship, staying fit, learning more about teamwork and communication.

A major benefit to being a college athlete is the way you get there or as some people know it as the recruiting process.

The recruiting process, though has some flaws, has helped me in so many ways that I don’t think I could have gotten anywhere else.

While it was scary and required a lot of research, I was able to learn so much from it.

I learned how to advocate for myself. By talking to multiple coaches I was forced to explain why I wanted to go to their school. By continuously having to introduce yourself, you can learn how to be professional and how to put yourself out there.

I also learned how to handle rejection and criticism. Putting myself out there to be analyzed by multiple college coaches was hard.

It made me extremely nervous because I wanted them to like me. I also had to be able to handle it if they didn’t think I was a good fit for their team or if they wanted to go in another direction. Though I was terrified and often spent many hours thinking about what they would think, I was able to get through it which made me a stronger person. I learned to take what they said to better myself as a person.

If they didn’t want me on their team I was able to realize that everything happens for a reason and I just needed to work harder to find the right fit for myself.

The recruiting process gave me an idea of how tough it will be when I am looking for a job.

I had to basically apply to play on different teams, tour schools, sit down and talk with coaches, play at camps, and do so much more. But all of this gave me exposure to what the “real world” is like and I believe it has prepared me more so than others to graduate college and find a job.

Without going through recruiting I would not be the same person I am today. After dealing with stress, nerves, rejection, and criticism, I found the fit that is perfect for me. I committed to play women’s lacrosse here at CNU and it was one of the best decisions I have ever made.

Had I not gone through recruiting I wouldn’t have learned how to advocate for myself, communicate, and handle hardship.

Nor would I have been able to find such an amazing school, such an amazing team, and be able to play the sport I love for another four years.