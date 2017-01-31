DIII sports, DI excitement

Whenever I’m talking to people about how well our athletic teams perform and are ranked on the national level, I am always met with the same response.

“Well just in DIII, right?”

Yes, CNU is a Division III sports school. But just because we aren’t among the elites of DI, does NOT mean that the accomplishments our athletes deserve to be undermined for that reason alone.

Now I’m writing this op-ed piece strictly from the lens of a spectator—my time as an athlete reached its end when I was cut from my middle school baseball team (needless to say, I wasn’t that good).

In my personal experience, some of my favorite sporting events from any level of play have been games played here at CNU. From blowouts to nailbiting overtime wins, I’ve seen them all during my four years here.

Take for instance our softball team. Although it happened my freshman year, I still remember its 39-0 rout of Wesley as well as the two run walk-off homerun to deny Salisbury its 18th-straight conference championship.

Speaking of Salisbury, the rivalry between the two schools and some of its teams are as heated as those on the professional level. At times, the rivalries between the Cowboys and Redskins or Tom Brady and Roger Goodell pale in comparison to that between the Captains and Seagulls.

Part of the reason for that, in my opinion, is that when the two teams meet, there’s no telling what can happen.

No one, for instance, expected our unranked men’s lacrosse team to take down the second-ranked Salisbury team during the 2014 season—but we did.

Any time our two basketball teams play each other, it is a back-and-forth affair the entire time. Just take a look at their most recent matchup in which Salisbury edged past CNU with a halfcourt buzzer-beater to win by one.

It doesn’t matter which level of basketball you watch; a buzzer-beater will elicit the same level of emotions, regardless of whether they are positive or negative ones.

So before your four years wind up flying by you, I encourage you to attend at least some games here. True, the athletes may not make it to the professional level in their respective sports.

But they do share a love of the game that the crowd can’t help but feel is infectious.