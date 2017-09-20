Drakeford follows NFL father

Senior CNU football player Justus Drakeford learns from his NFL father who played for the San Fransisco 49ers.

It was first and ten on the Hampden-Sydney 34-yard line—with just a little over 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter—as the Christopher Newport defense lined up once again, preparing to preserve a 20-0 shutout.

At the snap of the ball, on the Hampden-Sydney side of the field, CNU cornerback Justus Drakeford takes about five pedals backward, recognizing the receiver’s route developing before him, and jumps the route—picking off Hampden-Sydney’s Alecc Cobb.

Drakeford’s interception would take the definition of harassment to the brink, terrorizing the Tiger passing attack, as his pick would be added to a stat line that read: seven tackles and a school record-setting five pass breakups.

Sitting in the stands that day, and every week, was Tyronne Drakeford—father of Justus—admiring a legacy that he’d created and full of zeal that this legacy was still being manifested through the play of his son.

Tyronne, a former Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers and a seven-year NFL vet, is a huge part of Justus’ life, but a part that he does not brag or boast about. Instead, he uses his father’s experiences on the NFL level to improve his game and hopefully create a legacy of his own.

“It’s cool [to know my dad played in the NFL] and it’s some pressure as well,” Justus said. “I try not to tell too many people because then they expect me to be like him…but, I mean my dad never puts any pressure on me and tells me just to be me.”

Though Justus may feel a small amount of pressure from the outside world to live up to some of the things his father accomplished, Tyronne made it very clear that pressure was the last thing he wanted his kids to feel, concerning the athletic legacy he left behind. Tyronne’s only goal as a father was to be the best father he could be and encourage his children to be their own person.

“I did not expect Justus to follow in my footsteps,” Tyronne said. “And that’s for all three of my kids. You kind of want them to grow up and be their own person, because I’ve seen a lot of my friends who steer their kids to play the sport that they played and I just wanted them to grow up and just be kids.”

Regardless if Tyronne expected Justus to walk the same path as he did or not, Justus explained that his aspirations as a child were to be just like his father. Tyronne was a role model for Justus and someone he could look to for guidance. And because Tyronne did steer Justus in the right direction, it was only natural for Justus to want to be like him.

“He tries to keep me on the right path,” Justus said. “My dad came from a way different lifestyle than mine—growing up in a trailer park in the south. So, he had to go through the struggles of racism and poverty—so he just tries to instill hard-working values in me and my brothers, telling us that if we work hard then we can be successful in anything we want to do.”

These values in combination with the wealth of wisdom being disseminated from his father’s playing experience have translated on to the field of play – as Tyronne praises Justus’ work ethic and ability to study the game.

“The biggest thing that he’s learned [from me] is how to study film and study the game from a mental standpoint,” said Tyronne, who also coached Justus in high school. “There’s a lot of great athletic kids that can play the game, but when you start to understand the game and study your opponent, as opposed to going out there, lining up and saying, ‘I’m a good athlete. I’m going to make plays,’ studying film then puts you in the right position to make more plays.”

And this couldn’t be more evident, as Justus has tallied two interceptions and seven pass break ups in his last two ball games alone.

“He tells me everything,” Justus said. “Sometimes he still sends me game film and he’ll tell me to, ‘watch this move or watch him when he goes off wide.’ He helps me out in so many ways and it’s great to have him in my corner.”