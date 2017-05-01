final four bound

The Christopher Newport Captains defeated Ohio Northern University, 76-66, handing the Polar Bear’s their first loss of the year and ending Ohio Northern’s 30-game win streak.

With the victory, CNU will move on to the National Semifinals – also known as the Final Four – marking only the second time in program history that the Captains have reached the National Semis.

As the bout began, the game provided steady, competitive action between the two nationally-ranked teams, as they ended the first quarter dead-locked at 18.

However, the Captains exploded in the second quarter, scoring 23 points to Ohio Northern’s eight, entering the half with a commanding 41-26 lead.

The CNU defense stifled the Polar Bear’s in the second quarter and set the tone for the rest of the game, as they held a team, that usually averages a high-octane 73 points per game, to 26 points at the half.

Offensively, the Captains were able to sustain a 24-4 run going into the half, which helped them gain the 15-point advantage going into the intermission.

In addition, CNU’s hot-scoring was led by freshman Micah Maloney, who was able to tally all 13 of her points during the outing in the first half, including three made shots from long-range.