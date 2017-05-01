final four bound

The Christopher Newport Captains defeated Ohio Northern University, 76-66, handing the Polar Bear’s their first loss of the year and ending Ohio Northern’s 30-game win streak.
With the victory, CNU will move on to the National Semifinals – also known as the Final Four – marking only the second time in program history that the Captains have reached the National Semis.
As the bout began, the game provided steady, competitive action between the two nationally-ranked teams, as they ended the first quarter dead-locked at 18.
However, the Captains exploded in the second quarter, scoring 23 points to Ohio Northern’s eight, entering the half with a commanding 41-26 lead.
The CNU defense stifled the Polar Bear’s in the second quarter and set the tone for the rest of the game, as they held a team, that usually averages a high-octane 73 points per game, to 26 points at the half.
Offensively, the Captains were able to sustain a 24-4 run going into the half, which helped them gain the 15-point advantage going into the intermission.
In addition, CNU’s hot-scoring was led by freshman Micah Maloney, who was able to tally all 13 of her points during the outing in the first half, including three made shots from long-range.
The high-scoring narrative of the Captains continued into the early moments of the second-half as CNU was able to score the first six points of the second half, increasing their lead over Ohio Northern to 21 points, 47-26.
However, the Polar Bear’s would claw their way back into the game, as the unblemished home team cut the Captain lead to 47-38, with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
This attempt to make the game competitive, once again, was fueled by Ohio Northern’s 12-0 run mid-way through the third.
As the final quarter began, Christopher Newport University held an eight-point advantage over the Polar Bear’s, 50-42. Ohio Northern was able to continue to cut into the Captain’s lead, as the two teams traded, shot after shot after shot.
However, the Polar Bears were only able to get within three of the Captains, 54-51, despite their herculean efforts. The remainder of the game was highlighted, once again, by the efforts of CNU’s defense – despite the perseverance of Ohio Northern, who would go on a late game run, cutting the lead to four with roughly three minutes remaining—which was able to force turnovers on three straight, late game possessions held by the Polar Bears.
Each turnover late in the fourth led to easy transition scores for the Captains, as they were able to increase their lead to 12 at the time.
After some last-ditch, respectable efforts by the Polar Bears to catch up to the Captains, Makenzie Fancher, Zhara Tannor and Makeda Wright were able to help the Captains convert on their final six free-throw attempts to seal a Captain victory.
The win over Ohio Northern marked CNU’s ninth straight, as the Captains improved to 29-2 on the season.
Waiting for them in the Final Four, will be top-ranked Amherst College, providing the perfect back drop for the 2011 Final Four rematch between the two squads—a historic bout that served to be CNU’s first appearance ever in the National Semifinal game.
Amherst won that matchup 69-59.
The Final Four games will be hosted by Calvin College, at the Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the Captains are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. starting on March 17.