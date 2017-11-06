Football Falls to NJAC Opponents

Heading into homecoming weekend, football drops to an overall record of 5-3 from a loss against Kean University.

The Captains traveled to New Jersey Sat. Oct. 28 to play New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponents, Kean University. Losing 27-7 this past weekend set them back in the NJAC, 4-3 and overall with a 5-3 record.

Christopher Newport University started the game strong with their opening kickoff. Senior Harrison Dandridge took a lateral from Jack Anderson on the game’s first offensive snap and connected with Legend Hayes on a 57-yard completion to the Kean 18-yard line. The Captains kept their momentum going as Anderson found freshman wide receiver Cole Blais on a completion to the 7-yard line.

Quickly putting a stop to CNU’s rush down the field, Kean’s David Jimerson came down with an interception passed by Anderson to Khiry Weaver in the endzone. Using this interception as momentum, Kean University ended up scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter, grabbing a 17-0 advantage. Noticing the Captains needed a comeback before halftime, quarterback K.J. Kearney found an open wide receiver Nick Hunter.

Hunter rolled to his right and found Hayes for the score. Hayes led the day with seven catches and 121 yards. The teams left the field at halftime with a score of 17-7.

After holding the Cougars to a scoreless third quarter, they ended up getting a 35-yard field goal. This was the third time the Cougars have beaten Christopher Newport University in their fourth meeting.

The Captains will return home for their homecoming game on Nov. 4 against TCNJ.