Football Rumbles With Rowan

Student athletes that received a 3.2 gpa or higher last semester received accolades at halftime of the game.

The Christopher Newport football team hosted conference opponent, Rowan University, this past Saturday and came out victorious in the lopsided 30-0 victory. This win helps improve the Captains record to 3-1 in conference play and 4-1 overall.

The Captains Defense were on their heels all night as they only gave up 67 total yards and four first downs. There were multiple standouts in this game on the defensive side of the ball.

Senior defensive end Mark Aanstoos opened up the second quarter with an interception that he returned 2-yards for the score. Aanstoos also had five total tackles and a sack to go along with his touchdown return.

Junior linebacker Jamal Spence came prepared to play as he tore up the Profs offense with a game high eight total tackles and a tackle for loss.

On the offensive side of the ball, Quarterback K.J Kearney took command of the offense as he completed 27 of his 37 attempts for 206 yards.

Running back Harrison Dandridge tore up the ground game with 57 rushing yards and season high two touchdowns.

Rowan received the opening kickoff but the captains quickly forced a three and out and got the ball for their opening possession.

Christopher Newport quickly marched down the field and capped off a six play, 56-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown rush by Dandridge to gain a 7-0 lead.

A little later into the first quarter, Dandridge rushed into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day which gave the captains a 14-0 lead.

After the captains opened up the second quarter with an interception return for a touchdown, they went back and forth in possessions with Rowan until K.J Kearney ran in his only touchdown of the night from four yards out with 14 seconds left on the clock and give the captains a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.

At halftime, there was an academic recognition ceremony in which all athletes who received a 3.2 GPA or higher this past semester walked out onto the field to receive their certificates for their awesome accomplishment.

3,577 fans were at POMOCO Stadium to watch the student athletes receive their all- academic award.

The second half was a defensive battle between both teams. The captains were the only team to score in the half thanks to a 1-yard safety by freshman lineman Datavious Bessant which gave Christopher Newport a 30-0 lead and basically closed out the game.

Next Saturday, the captains will travel to Salisbury, Maryland as they take on the 3-1 Salisbury Sea Gulls. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.

This is an in-conference game and a win would put Christopher Newport a very good position for the conference title.