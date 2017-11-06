Lady Captains Bump, Set and Spike at Bobcats

Christopher Newport Women’s Volleyball celebrates senior night Oct. 21 with a win against Frostburg State Bobcats.

The nationally ranked 23rd Christopher Newport volleyball team was able to secure their tenth straight win. On Saturday they played Frostburg State at home and won quickly 3-0.

It was senior day for the volleyball team which gave them extra motivation to win the game.

In the first set, the two teams were tied 8-8 before CNU was able to start putting some points up on the scoreboard. Riley Garrison delivered back-to-back kills followed by KellynDeChirico who gave another two to put the team at a 20-12 advantage.

The Captains continued to force the ball onto the other side of the court and pulled away to win the first set, 25-14.

Heading into the second set, the girls’ play followed a similar pattern to the first. The Captains used another mid-set rally to begin taking a lead.

Although FSU snuck out to an early advantage, Tiaralyn McBride took over at the line to serve and kept the Bobcats off-balance as the freshman delivered an ace and took advantage on four Frostburg State miscues to give the team a 10-5 lead.

The visitors eventually came back and raised the score within three points, but CNU continued to succeed at the line as McBride, Burgess, and Crofford all served aces in the last couple minutes in order to lock up the 25-18 victory.

The third set was tough, as the score was kept fairly close throughout the set, Frostburg State trailed by one at 10-9, but the Captains were determined to win in three straight sets.

Newsome shocked the opposing team with four kills, while DeChirico added one to help push the lead to 17-10. FSU called a timeout, but that didn’t scare the Captains. Newsome came back with another kill, Garrison and Abby Oren teamed up on a block, and Piper added the final hit with her 12th one of the night to bring the set to a close with the 25-17 win.

Celebrating Senior Day, Tylar McGill succeeded with a match-high of 16 assists while also getting seven digs. Her fellow fourth-year teammate, Katelyn Newsome, also delivered nine kills to help lead the offensive attack.

Along with the seniors, Katie Piper contributed her sixth double-double of the year with 12 kills and a dozen digs. Josie Lucernoni also contributed by posting a team-high of 16 digs, marking her 22nd consecutive double-digit effort.

Additionally, Katie Crofford had nine digs and was successful on serve-receive, converting all 16 of her reception attempts.

With the victory over Frostburg State, the Christopher Newport Captains improve to 22-3 overall, including 7-0 in league action.

The setback drops Frostburg State to 15-10 with a 3-4 record against CAC opponents. The Captains will be back in action on the 27th as they are on the road to compete against York College.

Photos courtesy of Nicole Ramkey/The Captain’s Log