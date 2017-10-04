Lady Captains Fly Past Salisbury Seagulls

Christopher Newport field hockey beat Salisbury 1-0 to add to the shut out from five CNU teams this past weekend.

This past weekend, the Christopher Newport field hockey team played number 3 ranked Salisbury at home. The Captains were ranked number 15 going into the game. Throughout the entire game the senior goal keeper, Stephanie McKinney, came up with seven saves which overall led the Captains to their victory.

The Christopher Newport team went in with a strong mindset and the will to win the game against the higher ranked team. They came out strong and put one goal on the board and took the lead that they would hold during the rest of the game.

With this win, the Captains are advancing to 9-2 on the season and the Salisbury Seagulls fell to an overall record of 6-2. This win over Salisbury made the Seagulls 0-1 in conference play in the CAC.

The Captains retained their first place national ranking in goals-against and won over Salisbury in a shutout, keeping that highly deserved position.

Salisbury was down the entire game and struggled to make up the deficit.

The opposing team came out at halftime with determination to win, but they just couldn’t put the ball in the cage, as the Captains’ goalie and defense held them scoreless each minute.

The Captains will be back at home on the 13th against Centre College, so make sure to come out and support.

Photo Courtesy of Macy Friend