Lady Captains shutout Oberlin Yeowoman

Senior Madison Doss stands out with her first career hat-trick in match against the Oberlin Yeowoman.

This past weekend the CNU women’s field hockey team travelled to Ohio for a non-conference match against the Oberlin Yeowoman.

Senior Madison Doss registers her first career hat-trick. Her hat-trick helped put Christopher Newport ahead in their schedule with the third straight shut out. Doss has become the 15th Captain to post three goals in a game.

Along with Doss, Rachel Cooke and Jackie Kotoriy chipped in a combined three goals.

On the defensive end, the Captains limited Oberlin to only one shot during the entire game. CNU goalie, Stephanie McKinney earned her third win of the season totalling 35 minutes seen in this game.

The senior goalie now has gone 395 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal dating back to her first collegiate competition three years ago.

This victory improves CNU to a 3-0 record in the season thus far. The Captains set the tone early in the game, controlling the possession of the ball.

In the seventh minute of the game, Courtnie Greene ran through several Yeowoman on the near side of the field before giving a feed to the top.

Courtney Feist found the ball amongst the chaos and passed it over to Doss to collect the first tally of the game. She found the back of the net a second time quickly after when Brittan Muir stormed the front near the sideline. Within the next three minutes Cooke was able to add a point along with Doss. Approaching a defender, she whipped around to blow past the opponent in order to hit a backhanded dart to collect her first goal of the season.

Proving their value to the team, a pair of freshman worked together to add the fourth tally of the game. Lily Bryngelson pushed past the defense with a perfectly-placed pass straight through the cluttered zone.

Kotoriy collected the loose ball and quickly punched it into the left post to bring CNU to a 4-0 edge. Realizing that their original game plan was not working, Oberlin called a time-out in order to regroup.

They came out of the time-out with a burst of energy as they made their first attempt at an offensive attack against Christopher Newport. After a game of back and forth possession, Doss had decided it was time for another goal for CNU. She found Cooke at the top of the zone who made a long shot rip into the cage, putting CNU at 5-0. Showing off her skills once more in the match, Doss disrupts an offensive attack from Oberlin with a run up the sideline. She bursts into the offensive circle and gains one more point on the scoreboard with six minutes left, leaving the final score to be 6-0.