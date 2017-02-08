Lady Captains take down Seahawks

After losing their first game this season to conference rival Mary Washington, the CNU women’s basketball team rebounded to an 11 point win against St. Mary’s.

The Captains, now ranked fifth in the nation, battled a slow start against the Seahawks.

They were down four points at the half due to some early missed foul shots and three-point attempts.

The Seahawks who hold a 4-10 record in the CAC started out hot from the foul line shooting a perfect 9-9 from the charity stripe.

Offensive powerhouse, Sam Porter was held to just four points in the first half. Porter and the Captains responded well after halftime however, eventually taking down the Seahawks 67-56.

The Ladies of CNU improved mightily on their free throws, shooting 80 percent from the line, while the Seahawks were stifled, shooting under 40 percent from the line in the second half.

The offensive and defense of Porter woke up in the second half as she added 12 points and seven crucial steals. Junior guard, Mackenzie Fancher also provided an offensive spark for the Captains, recording 14 points in her 30 minutes of play.

The Captains proved to take this game in the third quarter as they outscored the Seahawks 29-16.

This is the most points in a quarter CNU has scored all season long and came at the perfect timing, as the run seemed to halt the offensive production of St. Mary’s.

Individually, the Captains had a strong showing from off the bench. Devon Byrd punched in 23 key minutes of energized play recording seven total rebounds, six points and four steals. Anitra Thomas also came off the bench for CNU and locked in two offensive rebounds and five points.

Guard, Zhara Tannor showed true unselfish and team play as she recorded a team high of seven assists while also being able to knock down seven points.

CNU is now looking forward to another in conference rival, the Saints of Marymount University.

The game will be held at The Freeman Center on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. and should be another hard fought battle as the Saints hold an 11-3 in conference record.