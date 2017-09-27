Member of Marching Captains Give a Behind the Scenes Look at Camp

The Ma rching Captains are a big part of the athletics program. They are at every home basketball and football game setting the tone for the crowd.

“This one time at band camp” is a familiar phrase to anyone who knows a band member—and for good reason.

Standing at a strong two hundred and fifteen members, its largest roster ever, the CNU Marching Captains started this term with camp—seven days (ten days for drumline and color guard) of twelve hour practices, both on marching skill and musical performance.

During this time, the band learned how to play and march both their pregame and halftime performances, which totals to about ten pieces of music and “fifty-five or sixty drill sets total,” according to the director of the Marching Captains, Dr. John Lopez.

“On an average day of band camp, each individual marches about five miles in a day.”

By the end of the season, the band will have learned around eighty to ninety separate spots on the field to march, and be able to play a full hours’ worth of music without repeating a single piece.

To do this, the band learned and put together both visual and musical aspects of the show, including rehearsing a dance number, chaotic scatters and refining their technique and execution of the performance.

For some people learning the footwork paired with the music comes naturally, but as for others, it takes a while. Through this process, everyone learns to work as a unit.

They learn specific spots and as they rehearse the spots it becomes easier to remember.

“That’s pretty much the bulk of it, learning those two aspects and putting it together,” said junior John Pulley, one of the three Drum Majors who conduct the Marching Captains, “Through that process, everyone learns to work as a unit: we learn our specific spots early on, and as we rehearse it, becomes more of ‘fitting the form’ than going to the dot.”

“In the end we work together in order to create the picture and experience we want to portray.”

To assure quality performance, it is customary for the band to practice through heat, mud and rain if necessary.

“If the difference between a good and mediocre performance is rain and mud, I will choose rain and mud every time,” said Dr. Lopez.

“They are an incredibly hard working group that works to represent and perform well for the university…The band works very hard to do what they do well.”

An important job of the band “at football games is to keep it high energy,” said John Pulley.

He explained that the band plays and cheers whenever they can to support the CNU Football team and create an exciting atmosphere for the audience.

“I’m glad to see that we can keep the energy up, even in the fourth quarter, whether we’re losing or winning by a lot.”

“It’s a part of our role, so it’s great to be able to hype people up.”

Dr. Lopez said that he counts “the false starts we cause for the opposing team every season” due to the Marching Captain’s enthusiasm.

Dr. Lopez continued, “the best part of band is the development of the people within it.

It is truly rewarding and amazing to me to see someone come in as a freshman and watch them change over time into good people, good leaders and just these wonderful human beings by the time they graduate—and to know that the band has been able to play a large part in their development is to me, the most important thing.”