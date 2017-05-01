Men’s lacrosse explodes past Messiah College

Over spring break, several sports teams had to stay behind in Newport News for competitions throughout the week.

Men’s lacrosse is one of those teams as they had a game Saturday the 11th on Captain’s Turf Field. Their opponent, Messiah College, drove a long five hours from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania to receive a 13-8 beat down as the men in blue and white piled it in on them.

CNU started out strong against the Messiah Falcons with a heavy-handed effort coming from Senior Will Geise at attack. Geise had the first five goals for the Captains, and assisting the sixth and seventh goals of the day for CNU. Geise, and attackman from Purcellville, Virginia said,

“I think a lot of it had to do with our sense of urgency. We played the entire game like we were down by five and even when we had a significant lead we still treated it like they could come back at any second.”

Geise ended the day with six goals and three assists, launching the offense to a score of eight at half and 13 by the end.

Junior attackman Matt Crist also ended the day with four goals and two assists. Senior attackman Ryan Mills rounded out the trio with two goals and two assists, as well.

Head Coach Mikey Thompson commented,

“It was really cool to see how well all three attackman were playing together. They combined for 19 points on the day and made really smart decisions with the ball. We have made a huge emphasis on ground balls ever since the Hampden-Sydney game, and we have nearly doubled up our opponents in that category for the past three games. Picking up that many ground balls gets our sideline energized and makes us tough to beat.”

Coach Thompson’s strategy in focusing on ground balls paid off considering the Captains won the ground ball battle 32-17 throughout the 60 minutes of play. Nick Kirschke, who was 13 for 17 at the faceoff “X”, stressed the importance of ground balls as well.

“A huge difference maker on the field has been the hustle and ground ball centric play. Doubling up your opponent in the most important stat of the game has provided us with more pressure and energy across the board. It translates well into faster play, which is one of our team’s main identities.”

While groundballs are important, CNU dominated every statistic in the book, including clears in which they were 11 for 12.

Meanwhile the Captains offense was given second chances, forcing five turnovers while riding the Flacons fledgling goalies and defense.

Facing a 12-6 route, Messiah decided to die with their boots on and won the fourth quarter 2-1, making the final 13-8.

The Captains will take on Wheaton, of Massachusetts Wednesday at home. Following that, the Captains will take on Marymount, Saturday March 18, a CAC matchup. Senior Matt Hayden claimed spring break practices and the three-game winning streak,

“It was nice to get another win under our belts before we head into CAC play. Having a few days off during break allowed us to get some rest and prepare for our upcoming conference games.”

Men’s lacrosse will be tested as they approach their in-conference matchups; Frostburg State and Salisbury have both been winning games by large numbers.