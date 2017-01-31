Men’s lacrosse prepares for tough season

Fresh off a record-setting campaign, Christopher Newport men’s lacrosse is ready to strap it on and improve upon the finest season in program history.

The 2016 season was one defined by success, as the Captains racked up 13 victories and earned their first ever national ranking. The team was able to advance to the CAC semifinals— another first in program history—and four Captains earned All-State men’s lacrosse honors.

Additionally, head coach Mikey Thompson was named VASID Co-Coach of the Year.

The Captains are poised for another record-setting season, merely losing seven seniors.

This year’s squad is loaded with a mesh pool of solid veteran leadership and youthful talent.

The Captains welcome back six starters from the 2016 campaign , as well as four of their top scorers—including All-American Randy Foster, captain Will Giese and a record-setting defensive stopper, goalie Matt Hayden.

With that being said, the team may have some lofty expectations hanging over their head because of last season’s immense success.

“I don’t feel that there is any pressure on us at all,” senior captain Randy Foster said in a statement.

“We just have to take it game by game. You can’t really look forward or even look in the past at what we did last season. It’s more of an emphasis on what’s ahead of us and more importantly, focusing on that game and that day. Our team motto is win the day and that’s where our focus lies.”

The Captains open up the year with a three game stretch on the road—beginning with an early test versus Washington & Lee on Feb. 15. CNU will continue their early travels, visiting Randolph-Macon and Hampden Sydney—two teams they beat last year by an average point differential of four. The Captains will eventually return to Newport News, opening a six game out of conference home-stand starting on March 1 versus Virginia Wesleyan.

“We had a decently challenging out of conference schedule last year, and after looking at the schedule for this year it’s probably just as challenging,” senior captain Will Giese said in a statement. “But there’s no reason for us not to win our entire out of conference schedule.”

The Captains will open CAC conference play versus Marymount on March 18. However there are two games that the Captains have circled on their schedule.

Their matchups versus York and reigning NCAA champion Salisbury, will have an impact on how they finish in regards to the final CAC regular season standings.

Giese continued to comment on how crucial it is for the Captains to secure key victories within the conference by saying, “Once conference play starts things get a little bit more challenging —not saying we can’t win it out—but we have two of the best teams in the country (York and Salisbury) so that’s going to present more of a challenge for us.”

So, the question still remains for the team. How do the Captains repeat on the success they had last year?

“I am a firm believer in momentum,” freshman Brett Clark said. “Winning is a culture and you can’t win them all if you don’t win the first.”