Men’s Soccer Records Third Straight Shut Out

Christopher Newport University Men’s Soccer team pulled off their third straight shutout beating Frostburg State this past Saturday on Captains field.

The Captains opened the first half with a slow start. Not able to find the back of the net for a while, senior Andrew Gogolin took an opportunity to turn the game around.

Gogolin spun around his defender and kicked the ball as it brushed past the Bobcats goalie and crossed over the goal line.

A few minutes later, junior Zach Ballard attempted a second goal of the game, but was blocked by Frostburg’s goalie.

Following halftime, the Captains continued their strong runs to goal. Andrew Maseo and Stephen Durbin each took a shot that ended up being blocked.

The Captains then interjected a Frostburg attempt to get the ball out of their defensive zone in the 52nd minute. Bobby Seifert picked off a Bobcat pass and pushed it back to their offensive end with a perfect pass to Durbin.

He quickly tapped the ball to the side where Gogolin was sprinting up the field to catch up to his fellow teammates. As he drove through Bobcat defense he blasted the ball into the goal to clinch a 1-0 edge.

Frostburg realized they needed to pick up their game, they retaliated the Captain’s goal by utilizing their corner kick received in the 55th minute.

Luckily for the Captains, sophomore midfielder Samsu Sallah got his head on the ball to break up the feed. Shortly after, Sallah stripped FSU from another opportunity by taking away their counter attack.

Gogolin struck again on the offensive end as he fired a ball towards goal that pushed over the cross bar which would earn CNU a corner kick.

Junior midfielder sent a perfect ball flying into the middle where Derek Cook managed to break away from the clutter of players and get his head on the ball to put it in the net, raising the score to a 2-0 lead.

The Captains built a wall in the midfield in order to keep FSU from entering their defensive end of the field.

Seifert and freshman defender held Bobcat offensive off for the extent of the game by stopping three offensive attacks each.

This helped the team remain in the lead and add another shut out to the record.

The team will be back on the road Oct. 11 at St. Mary’s for more Capital Athletic Conference competition.

Photos by Macy Friend/The Captain’s Log