New and upcoming changes for CNU’s Football Team

As the football team at Christopher Newport University undergoes coaching staff changes, they are ready to take on these challenges to gain another winning season.

In 2016 the Captains ended their season with six members of the team achieving statewide accolades. Senior wide receiver, Taylor Loudan was named Offensive Player of the Year in the commonwealth. Loudan became the third Conference Offensive Player of the Year in program history and the first to earn the honor as a member of the NJAC.

One of the biggest blessings for the team this upcoming season is the return of three of the six statewide accolade winners: junior linebacker, Brenan Gary, junior quarterback KJ Kearney and junior lineman Chris Coggins.

This past season Kearney started all ten games this past season and led the NJAC in passing yards with 2,272. He also threw a league-high 18 touchdown passes while being intercepted only eight times. On the defensive end, Gary had the most tackles of the squad with 83. He also added a new school record of 17.5 for lost yardage. These achievements led Gary to become voted as a first team all-state. Coggins made 37 stops on the defensive end including ten for lost yardage. He led the team with 5.5 sacks and was a second team All-Conference pick in the NJAC.

The new head coach Art Link has decided to add two new names to the coaching staff for the 2017 fall season. He has added Landon Mariani to the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach. He also has added Brett Guminsky to the staff as a Tight Ends coach. Mariani and Guminsky will be joining the Christopher Newport team after being with other colleges prior to this experience. Mariani was with Campbell University for ten years while Guminsky was with the University of Richmond and Lafayette College.